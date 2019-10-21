See inside the $3.6 million Gilded Age Newport mansion Jennifer Lawrence just got married in

caption The restored 19th century mansion was modeled after Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. source Courtesy of Carolyn Rafaelian

Jennifer Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney at the historical Belcourt Mansion on Saturday.

Belcourt Mansion is a Gilded-Age mansion in Newport, Rhode Island that was modeled after 17th-century French King Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles.

It is now owned by bangle mogul Carolyn Rafaelian, who purchased the property in 2012 and has been renovating it ever since.

Before the Lawrence-Maroney wedding, the mansion already had a star-studded history full of Vanderbilts, ghosts, and women’s suffrage.

Jennifer Lawrence married art dealer Cooke Maroney at the Belcourt Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday.

Built by Gilded Age architect Richard Morris Hunt for socialite Oliver Belmont, the Belcourt Mansion was modeled after Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles and is now owned by Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian. She purchased the property in 2012 for $3.6 million and has been renovating it ever since.

The choice of hunting lodge as a wedding venue may strike some as a remarkably on-brand choice for Lawrence, whose role as bow-wielding Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” catapulted the actress to stardom.

Before Lawrence tied the knot there, the Belcourt Mansion already had a star-studded and storied history that includes Vanderbilts, romance, ghosts, and women’s suffrage.

Here’s the inside look:

After socialite Oliver Belmont’s wealthy father died in 1890, he hired architect Richard Morris to design him the ultimate summer villa for him and his horses using an enormous inheritance.

Since Belmont was truly obsessed with his horses, Hunt designed the mansion around the stables, building only one bedroom. But not long after the mansion was completed, Oliver fell in love with and married his neighbor, divorcée Alva Vanderbilt.

The carriage house and its connected stables were originally very central to Hunt’s design for the mansion, as one of Oliver’s highest priorities was access to his horses. But after Alva moved in, she renovated the mansion to be more of a home for humans than horses.

One of Alva’s main goals was turning the mansion into a suitable place to entertain guests. She transformed the carriage house into a banquet hall, and after Oliver died, Alva turned the mansion into a salon for women’s suffrage meetings.

The mansion changed hands several times in the early 20th century. There were abortive attempts to turn it into an antique car museum and a jazz venue. Then, in the 1950s, it became home to the Tinney family.

But the Tinneys soon found themselves in a long and bitter battle over the property’s ownership after Ruth Tinney adopted handyman Kevin Koellisch in 1990. Koellisch sued for 1/3rd ownership of the property, draining the Tinneys of the funds necessary for upkeep. Eventually, Belcourt was sold to Rafaelian in 2012.

Rafaelian has been remodeling and restoring the space since she acquired it. While the mansion is still in the process of being restored, restoration tours are available to visitors, with tickets available in advance or at the door.

But restoration is no small task. Rafaelian’s restoration team pays close attention to original detail while outfitting the mansion with eco-friendly upgrades, such as transforming a former cistern for Belmont’s horses into a new rainwater collection system. The mansion is also being outfitted with solar panels and a geothermal temperature control system.

The vaulted ballroom measures 2,000 square feet and features original chandeliers and stained glass windows. It took a team of five a month to clean the room, and the restoration process isn’t finished yet — it still needs a new coat of paint.

A new coat of paint isn’t the only way Rafaelian is refreshing the mansion’s interior, though. Prior to Rafelian’s acquisition of the house, Harle Tinney ran ghost tours of the mansion and wrote about her paranormal experiences in it. When Rafaelian moved in, she had a shaman perform ceremonies to cleanse the house of negative energies.

Of course, today, the only spirits in Belcourt Mansion today are served in glasses to its venerable guests. Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding brought stars like Adele and Amy Schumer to Belcourt’s halls.

Like the story of Lawrence and her new husband, the story of Belcourt Mansion is just beginning.