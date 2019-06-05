Jennifer Lawrence explains why getting engaged to her fiancé ‘was a very, very easy decision’

caption Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got engaged in February of this year. source Steve Granitz/WireImage and Jonathon Ziegler/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Jennifer Lawrence shared why she and her fiancé Cooke Maroney are perfect for one another.

The “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” actress praised Maroney, calling him “the best person I’ve ever met.”

The two met last June, and have been engaged since February.

Jennifer Lawrence, who has been pretty hush-hush about her engagement, recently made rare comments about her fiancé while attending the premiere of her latest film “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“He’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” the actress told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about her fiancé Cooke Maroney and what made them decide to get engaged.

“It was a very, very easy decision,” she added.

caption Cooke Maroney, left, met Jennifer Lawrence through a mutual friend. source JONATHON ZIEGLER/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Lawrence and Maroney have been engaged since early February and started dating last June, according to Elle. They celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an engagement party in early May of this year.

Maroney is art gallery director for New York City’s Gladstone gallery. The two apparently met through a mutual friend, per Page Six.