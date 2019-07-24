Jennifer Lawrence will star in true-crime mafia movie ‘Mob Girl,’ as she tries to rebound from a string of major flops

caption Lawrence in 2016. source Jamie McCarthy/ Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence will star in and produce the true-crime movie “Mob Girl,” directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

Lawrence is in need of a hit after a string of flops that failed to impress both critics and audiences.

Her most recent movie, “Dark Phoenix,” is the lowest-grossing “X-Men” movie to date and was slammed by critics.

Jennifer Lawrence has found her next project.

The Oscar winner will star in and produce “Mob Girl,” based on the 1992 true-crime book “Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld” by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Teresa Carpenter. Paolo Sorrentino, who directed HBO’s 2017 limited series “The Young Pope,” is set to direct.

The studio Makeready released the below movie summary:

“Growing up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City, Arlyne Brickman associated with mobsters. Drawn to the glamorous and flashy lifestyle, she was soon dating ‘wiseguys’ and running errands for them; but after years as a mob girlfriend, Arlyne began to get in on the action herself – eventually becoming a police informant and major witness in the government’s case against the Colombo crime family.”

Lawrence is in need of a hit after a string of major flops. Her last five movies have failed to land with both critics and audiences: this year’s “Dark Phoenix,” last year’s “Red Sparrow,” 2017’s “mother!,” and 2016’s “Passengers” and “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

The highest-rated movie of those on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes is Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!” with a 69% score. But the movie bombed with audiences, grossing $44.5 million worldwide and receiving a F rating from Cinemascore, which surveys moviegoers on a movie’s opening night.

The other four aforementioned movies all received “rotten” scores on Rotten Tomatoes (below 60%). The lowest rated of them is the “X-Men” movie “Dark Phoenix,” which grossed just $250 million off of a $200 million production budget.