Jennifer Lawrence just released a wedding registry on Amazon — here’s every item that’s on it

caption Jennifer Lawrence has collaborated with Amazon on her wedding registry. source Getty/Amazon

Jennifer Lawrence has released a wedding registry on Amazon.

The actor is expected to marry her art dealer fiancé Cooke Maroney soon.

Her wish list features all sorts of products for the couple’s home, as well as some travel essentials.

The cheapest items on the list, a cheese cutter and some string lights, are just $16, but the most expensive is a robot mop worth $500.

It’s no secret that when a bride and groom say all they want is your presence at a wedding, that’s never really true – especially when they send you a link to their gift list.

Celebs are no different.

In fact, Jennifer Lawrence has just released a a wedding registry to the public, showcasing everything she’s asking for ahead of her impending nuptials to art dealer Cooke Maroney.

The actor has teamed up with Amazon to compile a wish list featuring everything from a $120 copper fondue set to a $450 robot mop.

It’s not all super expensive, though – guests on a budget can gift the couple something lower priced such as a cheese slicer for $16.

“Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming,” Lawrence is quoted as saying on the registry page.

“For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It’s so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place.”

Some people have pointed out that the quotes attributed to Lawrence don’t really sound like the famously frank actor, so it’s possible they were written by a copywriter (and that the products were selected by Amazon).

Either way, the list provides great wedding inspiration for brides- and grooms-to-be.

Here’s everything on her list, ordered by category.

HOSTING AND HAPPY HOURS: A set of two Riedel martini glasses — $59

source Amazon

A Swissmar Lausanne 11-piece copper fondue set — from $109.95, reduced from $120

source Amazon

A Sagaform wine carafe with oak stopper — $38.99, reduced from $50

source Amazon

A marble cheese slicer by Fox Run — $15.99

source Amazon

A 10-inch round marble and teak serving board by Anolon — $31.99, reduced from $39.99

source Amazon

An amber tumbler by Nachtmann — $19.90

source Amazon

“The New Cocktail Hour: The Essential Guide to Hand-Crafted Drinks” — $13.79

source Amazon

A set of two Cabernet Sauvignon wine glasses by Riedel — $39.98, reduced from $45

source Amazon

A white rectangular tray from Now House by Jonathan Adler — from $50

source Amazon

A four-pack of Champagne saucers by LSA International — $80

source Amazon

A mixing set from Crafthouse by Fortessa — $65.99, reduced from $81.68

source Amazon

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING: A set of two planters by La Jolie Muse — $39.99

source Amazon

A pizza stone by Weber — $34.99

source Amazon

A copper fire pit by CobraCo — $229.53

source Amazon

A set of string lights by Globe — $15.99

source Amazon

A tundra cooler by Yeti — $293.99

source Amazon

An outdoor bistro set by Novogratz — $150, reduced from $164.99

source Amazon

TRAVEL: A Paperwhite Kindle E-reader — $149.99

source Amazon

A canvas cosmetic case by Pendleton — $39.50

source Amazon

A Hero 7 GoPro — $313.95, reduced from $399.99

source Amazon

A 4-in-1 adaptor by Flight 001 — $25

source Amazon

Apple AirPods — $144, reduced from $159

source Amazon

Cashmere travel set by Jet&Bo — $360

source Amazon

IN THE KITCHEN: A pasta machine by Marcato — $66.60

source Amazon

A Le Creuset Dutch oven — $349.95, reduced from $460

source Amazon

A Black and Decker food processor — $29.99

source Amazon

A cutting board by John Boos — $132.95

source Amazon

A chef’s knife by Shun’s — $149.95, reduced from $175

source Amazon

“Joy of Cooking” — $28

source Amazon

A multi cooker by Ninja — $189.99

source Amazon

A marble rolling pin by Fox Run — $16.56, reduced from $18.40

source Amazon

A rectangular baking dish by Emile Henry — $39.99, reduced from $60

source Amazon

An Alessi espresso maker — $150.85

source Amazon

A kitchen cart by Zinus — $139.99

source Amazon

HEALTH AND WELLNESS: An aroma oil diffuser by Homesick — $62.97, reduced from $89.95

source Amazon

A weighted blanket by Gravity — $249

source Amazon

A cork yoga mat by Gaiam — $39.98

source Amazon

A Turkish bath towel by Cacala — $23.90

source Amazon

A kettle by Fellow — $99

source Amazon

SET THE TABLE: A set of candle holders by LampLust — $17.99

source Amazon

Four handblown glasses and a carafe by Prologue — $39.99

source Amazon

A wood salad bowl by Dansk — $99.95

source Amazon

A set of cotton napkins by DII — $18.99

source Amazon

A five-piece cutlery set by Mepra — $169.01

source Amazon

A set of four dinner plates by Fortessa — $55.14

source Amazon

SMART HOME: A robot mop by iRobot — $449, reduced from $499.99

source Amazon

A WiFi extender by Netgear — $250.19, reduced from $299

source Amazon

A Marshall speaker — $289.99

source Amazon

A sous vide by Chefsteps — $199

source Amazon

