Jennifer Lawrence just released a wedding registry on Amazon — here's every item that's on it

By
Rachel Hosie
-
Jennifer Lawrence has collaborated with Amazon on her wedding registry.

Jennifer Lawrence has collaborated with Amazon on her wedding registry.
Getty/Amazon

It’s no secret that when a bride and groom say all they want is your presence at a wedding, that’s never really true – especially when they send you a link to their gift list.

Celebs are no different.

In fact, Jennifer Lawrence has just released a a wedding registry to the public, showcasing everything she’s asking for ahead of her impending nuptials to art dealer Cooke Maroney.

Read more: Jennifer Lawrence says fiancé Cooke Maroney is the ‘greatest person I’ve ever met.’ Here’s everything we know about their relationship.

The actor has teamed up with Amazon to compile a wish list featuring everything from a $120 copper fondue set to a $450 robot mop.

It’s not all super expensive, though – guests on a budget can gift the couple something lower priced such as a cheese slicer for $16.

“Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming,” Lawrence is quoted as saying on the registry page.

“For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It’s so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place.”

Some people have pointed out that the quotes attributed to Lawrence don’t really sound like the famously frank actor, so it’s possible they were written by a copywriter (and that the products were selected by Amazon).

Either way, the list provides great wedding inspiration for brides- and grooms-to-be.

Here’s everything on her list, ordered by category.

HOSTING AND HAPPY HOURS: A set of two Riedel martini glasses — $59

A Swissmar Lausanne 11-piece copper fondue set — from $109.95, reduced from $120

A Sagaform wine carafe with oak stopper — $38.99, reduced from $50

A marble cheese slicer by Fox Run — $15.99

A 10-inch round marble and teak serving board by Anolon — $31.99, reduced from $39.99

An amber tumbler by Nachtmann — $19.90

“The New Cocktail Hour: The Essential Guide to Hand-Crafted Drinks” — $13.79

A set of two Cabernet Sauvignon wine glasses by Riedel — $39.98, reduced from $45

A white rectangular tray from Now House by Jonathan Adler — from $50

A four-pack of Champagne saucers by LSA International — $80

A mixing set from Crafthouse by Fortessa — $65.99, reduced from $81.68

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING: A set of two planters by La Jolie Muse — $39.99

A pizza stone by Weber — $34.99

A copper fire pit by CobraCo — $229.53

A set of string lights by Globe — $15.99

A tundra cooler by Yeti — $293.99

An outdoor bistro set by Novogratz — $150, reduced from $164.99

TRAVEL: A Paperwhite Kindle E-reader — $149.99

A canvas cosmetic case by Pendleton — $39.50

A Hero 7 GoPro — $313.95, reduced from $399.99

A 4-in-1 adaptor by Flight 001 — $25

Apple AirPods — $144, reduced from $159

Cashmere travel set by Jet&Bo — $360

IN THE KITCHEN: A pasta machine by Marcato — $66.60

A Le Creuset Dutch oven — $349.95, reduced from $460

A Black and Decker food processor — $29.99

A cutting board by John Boos — $132.95

A chef’s knife by Shun’s — $149.95, reduced from $175

“Joy of Cooking” — $28

A multi cooker by Ninja — $189.99

A marble rolling pin by Fox Run — $16.56, reduced from $18.40

A rectangular baking dish by Emile Henry — $39.99, reduced from $60

An Alessi espresso maker — $150.85

A kitchen cart by Zinus — $139.99

HEALTH AND WELLNESS: An aroma oil diffuser by Homesick — $62.97, reduced from $89.95

A weighted blanket by Gravity — $249

A cork yoga mat by Gaiam — $39.98

A Turkish bath towel by Cacala — $23.90

A kettle by Fellow — $99

SET THE TABLE: A set of candle holders by LampLust — $17.99

Four handblown glasses and a carafe by Prologue — $39.99

A wood salad bowl by Dansk — $99.95

A set of cotton napkins by DII — $18.99

A five-piece cutlery set by Mepra — $169.01

A set of four dinner plates by Fortessa — $55.14

SMART HOME: A robot mop by iRobot — $449, reduced from $499.99

A WiFi extender by Netgear — $250.19, reduced from $299

A Marshall speaker — $289.99

A sous vide by Chefsteps — $199

