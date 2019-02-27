Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘timeless’ engagement ring could be worth as much as $250,000, experts say

caption Experts say the actress’ ring is a “classic” choice. source Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lawrence wore her engagement ring at a public event for the first time since she got engaged earlier this month.

The ring features an emerald-cut diamond of about five carats, set on what appears to be a platinum or white-gold band, experts told INSIDER.

Experts at jewelry retailer JamesAllen.com said Lawrence’s ring would cost between $150,000 and $250,000 on the company’s website.

According to Kathryn Money, the vice president of strategy and merchandising at Brilliant Earth, the ring is worth around $60,000 to $100,000, “depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center diamond.”

Gemologist and diamond expert Grant Mobley said Lawrence’s ring will “undeniably retain its value over time,” since “large, natural diamonds are growing increasingly rare.”

Her representatives previously confirmed to INSIDER that the actress and art gallery director Cooke Maroney are engaged after an anonymous source told Page Six that Lawrence was sporting a “massive ring” on her left hand while the couple dined at a New York City restaurant.

On Tuesday, the actress showed off her engagement ring at Christian Dior’s Fall/Winter 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week. Lawrence also wore a business-casual gray dress with a crisp collar and quarter sleeves, cinched at the waist with a black belt with gold detailing.

caption The actress accessorized with sparkly sunglasses. source Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Speaking to INSIDER, experts at jewelry retailer JamesAllen.com said Lawrence’s “timeless” and “classic” engagement ring features emerald-cut diamonds that they estimate to be five or more carats.

“Emerald and elongated cushion-cut diamonds create a flattering look as their elongated shape lengthens the wearer’s finger,” Kathryn Money, the vice president of strategy and merchandising at Brilliant Earth, told INSIDER.

According to the experts at James Allen, Lawrence’s ring would cost between $150,000 and $250,000 on the company’s website and “likely more through traditional retailers.” Money estimated the ring is worth around $60,000 to $100,000, “depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center diamond.”

caption A closer look at Lawrence’s emerald-cut diamond ring. source Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Gemologist and diamond expert Grant Mobley, who also said the diamond on Lawrence’s ring is approximately four to five carats, told INSIDER that the stone appears to be set in a “classic platinum, four-prong, solitaire mounting with a petite band.” Money said the ring’s band could also be white gold.

“The benefit of a classic mounting like this is that the center diamond is the main focus and can get all of the attention,” Mobley said. “Since there are no other stones on the ring, you can tell that the natural center diamond was the most important part of this ring for Lawrence and her fiancé.”

Mobley estimated the diamond on the actress’ ring to be worth “close to $200,000.” According to the gemologist, Lawrence’s ring will “undeniably retain its value over time,” since “large, natural diamonds are growing increasingly rare.”