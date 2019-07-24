Alex Rodriguez shared a touching video of candid moments with Jennifer Lopez to celebrate her 50th birthday

- Alex Rodriguez shared a video on Instagram comprised of candid moments with fiancé Jennifer Lopez to celebrate her 50th birthday.
- The footage was taken throughout their two-year relationship, from Rodriguez’s beach engagement in March to their 2019 Met Gala appearance.
- “Thank you for your passion, and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” Rodriguez said in the video. “You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer.”
- In response, Lopez commented on the post and wrote: “I’m crying….I love our life…I love you so much… thank you my beautiful Macho…”
