Jennifer Lopez’s photo of her sculpted abs caught the attention of both her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and one of her exes

Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned abs with a photo on Instagram, amid her 10-day no-carb, no-sugar challenge.

Her current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, commented on the image and wrote: “Lucky me.”

Lopez’s ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, also saw the image and wrote “OMG” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her rock-hard abs online and received praise from her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and her current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The singer and actress, who recently cut out carbs and sugar as part of a 10-day challenge, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in activewear from her collaboration with Niyama Sol.

Her photo received plenty of compliments from fans and fellow stars, including Rodriquez, who she has been publicly dating since 2017.

The photo didn’t go unnoticed by Combs, who Lopez dated from 1999 to 2001. The rapper wrote “OMG” followed by the heart-eyes emoji.

Recently, Lopez and Rodriguez revealed that they were having a tough time sticking with their 10-day regimen.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are on a 10-day no-carb, no-sugar challenge and already seem to be regretting it

Regardless, the couple has maintained a healthy diet and challenged a few of their friends to join them, including Leah Remini, Hoda Kotb, Gary Vee, and Michael Strahan.

Fans of Lopez and Rodriguez know that in addition to embarking on their no-carbs, no-sugar diet, they enjoy working out together and sharing videos from the gym. The “Second Act” star has also revealed that her go-to exercises for staying in shape include lifting weights, going on bike rides, taking Pilates classes, and strength-training.

