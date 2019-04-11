Jennifer Lopez responded to the Alex Rodriguez cheating allegations: ‘It doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is’

Jennifer Lopez responded to former baseball player Jose Canseco’s allegation that fiancé Alex Rodriguez cheated on her.

“It doesn’t matter,” the 49-year-old entertainer told Power 105.1 FM’s Breakfast Club during an interview on Wednesday. “I know what the truth is. I know who he is, he knows who I am.”

She added: “We’re just happy. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.”

Lopez and Rodriguez revealed their engagement on March 9 after two years of dating by sharing a photo of the dazzling ring, which gem experts estimate to be worth between $1 million and $4.5 million.

The following day, Canseco said that he was watching “World of Dance” (which Lopez appears on as a judge) and accused Rodriguez of cheating on the singer with Jessica Canseco, who Jose was married to from 1996 to 1999.

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

In a series of tweets, Jose said that Rodriguez called Jessica a few months ago and he was “willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I’m saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate.”

In response, Jessica tweeted that the “false accusations Jose is making are not true.”

“I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over five,” she said. “I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer.”

Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!????????I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends????????‍♀️ — jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) March 12, 2019

Jessica went on to say that the last time she saw Rodriguez, he was with Torrie Wilson, a former WWE star who he started dating in 2011. Their breakup was revealed in early 2015.

In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god????‍♀️????‍♀️ — jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) March 12, 2019

Since then, Jose has commented back to defend his story. He also challenged Rodriguez to take a polygraph test.

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a polygraph are you man enough to face me — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 13, 2019

Jennifer Lopez I hear you're a very good person I am sorry you are caught up in the middle of this but the truth has to be told — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 13, 2019