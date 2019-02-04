Jennifer Lopez posted sweet photos in celebration of her 2-year anniversary with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

- source
- Jennifer Lopez shared a heart-warming Instagram post on Sunday to celebrate her two-year relationship with Alex Rodriguez.
- The singer shared a series of photos of the couple, from silly car photos to holiday snaps with their kids (Lopez has twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez has two daughters named Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis).
- In her caption, Lopez gushed over two years of “laughter,” “fun,” “adventures,” and “true friendship.”
- She added: “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place … In the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life … You make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again … Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time…”
