Jennifer Lopez posted sweet photos in celebration of her 2-year anniversary with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went public with their relationship in 2017.

caption
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez went public with their relationship in 2017.
source
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Lopez shared a heart-warming Instagram post on Sunday to celebrate her two-year relationship with Alex Rodriguez.
  • The singer shared a series of photos of the couple, from silly car photos to holiday snaps with their kids (Lopez has twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez has two daughters named Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis).
  • In her caption, Lopez gushed over two years of “laughter,” “fun,” “adventures,” and “true friendship.”
  • She added: “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place … In the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life … You make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again … Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time…”
  • Look at the sweet photos below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.