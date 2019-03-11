Jennifer Lopez’s massive engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez is estimated to be worth over $1 million

caption Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently shared a photo of Lopez’s massive engagement ring. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared a photo of Lopez’s new engagement ring on Instagram.

The ring is estimated to worth over $1 million.

Speaking to INSIDER, the team at James Allen estimates that the ring is worth over $1 million and features an approximately 15-carat emerald-cut stone.

The experts at Rare Carat estimate the ring’s value at around $4.5 million with a 20-carat D-Flawless diamond.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are known for their grand red-carpet appearances, and now it looks like they’ll be tying the knot in their signature extravagant style.

On Saturday, Rodriguez and Lopez celebrated their engagement by sharing a photo of the ring on Instagram. The photo shows Lopez and Rodriguez holding hands with her eye-catching ring on full display.

According to gem experts, Lopez’s ring is estimated to have come with an impressive price tag between $1 million and $4.5 million.

On the lower end of the estimates, the experts at James Allen told INSIDER that they estimate the value of Lopez’s ring to be over $1 million. It features an approximately 15-carat emerald-cut stone with a solitaire setting, which is becoming an increasingly popular choice.

“Emerald cut diamonds became popular back in the 1920s, a time when clean lines and art deco styles were in fashion,” the experts at James Allen said in a statement provided to INSIDER. “However we’ve recently seen a returned interest in this shape, with celebrities such as Amal Clooney and Beyoncé sporting the stone.”

caption Beyoncé and Amal Clooney have similarly cut diamonds. source Brian Killian/Rachel Murray/Getty Images

The team of gemologists at Rare Carat estimate an even larger value. The team estimates that the ring features an exceptionally rare D-Flawless diamond, which is sought after for its perfectly colorless appearance.

In a statement provided to INSIDER, the team estimates that the ring is 20 carats and could be worth around $4.5 million.

The ring has one of the highest estimated values of recent celebrity engagement rings. Priyanka Chopra’s ring from Nick Jonas was estimated at around $300,000, while Hailey Baldwin’s ring from Justin Bieber was estimated to be around $600,000.

Read more: 4 types of engagement rings that will be in fashion for 2019