Alex Rodriguez did the most for his first Valentine’s Day with Jennifer Lopez, but she had no idea he was behind it all

caption Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating for two years. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Guess, Inc.

Jennifer Lopez appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday and revealed the romantic gesture that Alex Rodriguez did for Valentine’s Day, weeks after they started dating in 2017.

The singer explained that she was surprised to find flowers, chocolates, and cake, but didn’t realize they were sent by Rodriguez.

“I was like, ‘Who sent me all that? I didn’t know who it was, kind of, because it was kind of new,” she told Kimmel. “But it was really nice because it made me feel like, ‘Oh, he likes me.'”

During an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the singer and actress recalled feeling tired after flying into Vegas for her shows, but then she saw flowers, chocolates, and cake. But in that moment, she didn’t didn’t realize that Rodriguez sent them for her since their relationship was still in the early stages.

Lopez and Rodriguez and have been going steady since 2017 and recently celebrated their two-year anniversary. The singer celebrated the milestone with a series of photos on Instagram, from silly car photos to holiday snaps with their kids (Lopez has twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez has two daughters named Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis).

In her caption, Lopez gushed over their relationship, which has been filled with “laughter,” “fun,” “adventures,” and “true friendship.”

“Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time…,” she wrote.

Rodriguez shared similar sentiments with his own post, writing: “We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words.”

He added: “Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead.”

