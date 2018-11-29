Ellen DeGeneres sneakily told Jennifer Lopez that Alex Rodriguez was ready to marry her, but the singer wasn’t fooled

caption Ellen DeGeneres wanted all the details on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship. source TheEllenShow/YouTube and Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis

Jennifer Lopez got grilled about the possibility of marrying Alex Rodriguez during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday.

The host lied to Lopez and said that Rodriguez texted her and revealed that the couple was going to tie the knot.

“He did not say that,” the singer replied, quickly catching on to DeGeneres’ trick.

Lopez added that she doesn’t know if they’re going to get married, but it’s been “nice” dating him.

The “Dinero” singer was immediately skeptical and said, “He did not say that,” before bursting into laughter.

When DeGeneres insisted that the athlete texted her earlier in the day, Lopez asked to see the message. But the comedian countered by saying that she didn’t have her phone on hand because she was working. DeGeneres continued prying, and asked if Lopez and Rodriguez are actually getting married. In response, she said that she wasn’t sure, but they’ve “been together a couple of years and it’s nice.”

caption Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez at the 2018 MTV VMAs. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Previously, Lopez openly explained that she didn’t want to rush into marriage with Rodriguez based on her previous experiences.

“We have to take our time,” she said during an segment that aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in July. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past. We’re mature now. We’re grownups and we’re going take our time and do things at our own pace.”

According to “E! News,” the pair met in 2005, when Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony at a Yankees versus Mets game. Rodriguez played for the New York Yankees for years before announcing his retirement from baseball in 2016.

In March 2017, People reported that the two were dating. Since then, the couple has gushed about their relationship during late-night show interviews and spoken about how well their children get along.

Rodriguez has two children, daughters Natasha and Ella, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez welcomed her twins with ex-husband Anthony in 2008. Prior to that, the singer was married to Ojani Noa in the late ’90s, married to Cris Judd in the early 2000s, and engaged to Ben Affleck.

Watch the video below (DeGeneres questions Lopez about marriage at 1:54).

