Jennifer Lopez explains the ‘refreshing’ reason she fell for Alex Rodriguez

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-
Jennifer Lopez had kind things to say about Alex Rodriguez.

caption
Jennifer Lopez had kind things to say about Alex Rodriguez.
source
Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis

  • Jennifer Lopez appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and gushed over her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, who she has been publicly dating since 2017.
  • “He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way,” the “Second Act” star said, explaining that he’s “supportive” and “loving.”
  • Lopez added: “Some people try to dull you down or squish you down and he’s so not like that and it’s just so refreshing. It’s just a beautiful thing. He’s just a very generous, loving spirit [and] soul.”
  • Watch the video below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.