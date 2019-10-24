Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are donating a year’s worth of food to a Tennessee elementary school after seeing a heartbreaking viral Facebook post from a teacher buying food for her students

caption Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards- Arrivals at Brooklyn Museum on June 03, 2019 in New York City. source Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are donating a year’s worth of food to a Tennessee elementary school, the singer announced in an Instagram post.

Lopez said the move came after she heard of a viral Facebook post, in which a teacher said she burst into tears when a student told her he sometimes went to bed hungry.

Lopez said that hearing about Jacksboro Elementary School teacher Brook Goins’ story brought tears to the couple’s eyes, and they immediately wanted to help.

She said that she and Rodriguez are part owners of a brand that sells frozen meals designed for pressure cookers, and would be donating the meals to the school.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez are donating a year’s worth of food to a Tennessee elementary school, after a teacher’s post describing a hungry student went viral.

Jacksboro Elementary School teacher Brook Goins said in a Facebook post that she burst into tears at school, after a child told her he didn’t have food and often went to bed hungry, unless staff members put food in his backpack.

Goins said the child mentioned that he liked SpaghettiOs, calling them “those little O’s” and making a circle with his hand.

“We don’t have those at my house, but when I do have them, they give me a warm belly and help me sleep,” the boy said, according to Goins.

“I lost it. I cried in front of 20 little people,” she said. “No kid should be hungry, ever.”

In an Instagram post, Lopez said that hearing about Goins’ story brought tears to the couple’s eyes, and they immediately wanted to help.

She also said that she and Rodriguez were part owners of Tiller & Hatch, a brand that sells frozen meals designed for pressure cookers, and that the company would donate its meals to the school.

“We decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry,” she wrote. “This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It’s about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership.”

Lopez continued: “We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food.”