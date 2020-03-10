Jennifer Lopez’s 12-year-old daughter met Billie Eilish and the photos are heartwarming

Jennifer Lopez and 12-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz attended the opening night of Billie Eilish’s Where Do We Go? tour on Monday in Miami, Florida.

They documented their experience on social media.

Lopez later shared adorable photos of herself and her daughter meeting Eilish and hugging.

Jennifer Lopez’s 12-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, met Billie Eilish at the opening night of her Where Do We Go? tour on Monday, and the photos are heartwarming.

“When Emme met Billie,” Lopez captioned two photos shared on Instagram that showed her, Muñiz, and Eilish hugging.

The 50-year-old entertainer, who shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, also reposted one of the photos on her Instagram story and shared more images and videos that were taken during Eilish’s concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

caption Jennifer Lopez took her daughter to Billie Eilish’s concert. source Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

In several videos, the “Hustlers” star and her daughter sang along to Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” which was released in late 2019. Lopez also hyped up the 18-year-old singer by shouting “Come on, let’s go” as Eilish sang. The “Bad Guy” singer went on to repost one of Lopez’s videos on her own Instagram story.

Eilish rose to fame after releasing a song called “Ocean Eyes,” which was written and produced by brother and musical collaborator Finneas O’Connell, on SoundCloud in 2015.

But in 2019, she became a breakout artist with her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” which included songs like “Bad Guy” and “When the Party’s Over.”

She also made history as the first artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, appeared at Coachella, and made her “Saturday Night Live” debut with a trippy, gravity-defying performance.

In 2019, Eilish got nominated for six Grammy Awards and made history as the youngest artist to be nominated in all of the show’s top categories. At the awards show months later, Eilish became the second person in history to win all four major Grammys in one year.