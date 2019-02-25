Jennifer Lopez’s sparkly Oscars after-party dress looked like it had an elaborate built-in fan

caption Jennifer Lopez attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. source Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held this year at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

The musician arrived wearing a multicolored strapless gown, which featured a thigh-high slit and a fan-like ruffle detail.

The dress was designed by Zuhair Murad for his Couture Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Earlier in the night, Lopez attended the 2019 Oscars at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre wearing a reflective Tom Ford gown that looked like it was covered in tiny mirrors.

The star showed up wearing a strapless gown in sparkling shades of blue, purple, and black. It featured a thigh-high slit, as well as an eye-catching ruffle detail that looked like a built-in folding fan.

Lopez kept her accessories minimal, wearing small dangling earrings and delicate rings.

caption Lopez styled her hair in loose waves for the after-party. source John Shearer/Getty Images

The gown was designed by Zuhair Murad, and was originally shown as part of his Couture Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

caption Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2019 show took place in January. source Estrop/Getty Images

Lopez’s Zuhair Murad gown was actually her second standout look of the night. Earlier on Sunday, Lopez attended the 2019 Oscars held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre wearing a sparkling Tom Ford dress, which featured a high neck and long sleeves. It also had a reflective surface, and appears to have been made from a bunch of tiny mirrors.

On Instagram, Lopez gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the styling preparation that went into creating her Oscars look.

Lopez also shared another video on Instagram to pay tribute to the Badgley Mischka dress she wore to the Oscars in 1999. In her post, Lopez said that she had “felt like a true princess” while wearing the gown.

