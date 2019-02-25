Jennifer Lopez’s sparkly Oscars after-party dress looked like it had an elaborate built-in fan

- source
- On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held this year at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
- The musician arrived wearing a multicolored strapless gown, which featured a thigh-high slit and a fan-like ruffle detail.
- The dress was designed by Zuhair Murad for his Couture Spring/Summer 2019 collection.
- Earlier in the night, Lopez attended the 2019 Oscars at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre wearing a reflective Tom Ford gown that looked like it was covered in tiny mirrors.
Jennifer Lopez stole the show on Sunday when she arrived at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held this year at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
The star showed up wearing a strapless gown in sparkling shades of blue, purple, and black. It featured a thigh-high slit, as well as an eye-catching ruffle detail that looked like a built-in folding fan.
Lopez kept her accessories minimal, wearing small dangling earrings and delicate rings.
The gown was designed by Zuhair Murad, and was originally shown as part of his Couture Spring/Summer 2019 collection.
Lopez’s Zuhair Murad gown was actually her second standout look of the night. Earlier on Sunday, Lopez attended the 2019 Oscars held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre wearing a sparkling Tom Ford dress, which featured a high neck and long sleeves. It also had a reflective surface, and appears to have been made from a bunch of tiny mirrors.
Read more: Jennifer Lopez literally shone at the Oscars in a dress that looked like it was made entirely out of tiny mirrors
On Instagram, Lopez gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the styling preparation that went into creating her Oscars look.
Lopez also shared another video on Instagram to pay tribute to the Badgley Mischka dress she wore to the Oscars in 1999. In her post, Lopez said that she had “felt like a true princess” while wearing the gown.
