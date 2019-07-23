7 things you didn’t know about Jennifer Lopez

caption Jennifer Lopez is a singer, dancer, and actress. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez has been in the spotlight for decades, but there are some things fans might not know about her.

For example, the entertainer was a backup dancer for Janet Jackson. She also said that reality TV is her guilty pleasure.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, and with good reason. She’s a successful singer, dancer, actress, designer, and philanthropist. She’s also a daughter, sister, and mother. With such a hectic life, she somehow manages to conquer every aspect of her life.

Even though Lopez has been in the spotlight for years, there are probably a few things about her that not everyone knows.

From her go-to guilty pleasure to her career as a backup dancer for well-known stars, here are a few things you might not know about Lopez.

In 2008, she completed the Nautica Malibu Triathlon in two hours, 23 minutes, and 28 seconds.

Lopez opened up about many personal experiences in her 2015 memoir, “True Love,” including the time she successfully completed a triathlon in 2008.

“Now, understand, I had never done a triathlon before,” she wrote. “I had run a 10K when I was 12, but never anything close to a triathlon. On the morning of the race, as I was standing there surrounded by a thousand paparazzi, about to jump into the ocean, I realized that this probably wasn’t the best idea I ever had.”

Though some might consider Lopez participating in a triathlon a left-field move, it’s actually not surprising. She’s quite athletic and used to be part of her high school’s track team.

She founded a production company, Nuyorican Productions, with manager Benny Medina.

The company was formed in the early 2000s and has produced several movies and TV shows. This includes scripted and unscripted shows, from Freeform’s “The Fosters” to NBC’s “World of Dance.”

Nuyorican Productions will also oversee Lopez’s upcoming movie “Second Act” and the live-action production of “Bye Bye Birdie.”

She was a backup dancer for New Kids on the Block and Janet Jackson.

In her earliest days as a dancer, Lopez appeared on the show “In Living Color,” where Rosie Perez was the head choreographer.

She also had a stint as a backup dancer for the popular boy band New Kids on the Block, and performed with them at the 1991 American Music Awards.

Lopez went on to become a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and appeared in Jackson’s music video for “That’s the Way Love Goes.”

According to Jackson, Lopez was also supposed to go on tour with her, but Lopez “called and she said she wanted out, because she wanted to do her own thing.”

She has released more than 20 fragrances since 2002.

Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey aren’t the only stars who have released tons of fragrances – Lopez has done it, too.

As of 2018, she has released more than 20 (including one fragrance for men). Her most recent one, JLust, was released in 2016 and its featured notes include apple blossom, jasmine, and vanilla orchid.

The title of her first album, “On the 6,” was inspired by her New York City roots.

Lopez released her debut album in June 1999, and the title paid homage to her hometown. At the onset of her career as a singer, dancer, and actress, Lopez used New York City’s subway system to travel from place to place. Specifically, she used the 6 train to commute from the Bronx to Manhattan, hence the album title.

“If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight” are two of the biggest tracks from the album.

Reality TV is her guilty pleasure.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she listed “Mob Wives” as one of her favorite reality TV shows.

Lopez is also no stranger to reality TV. Aside from being a judge on the competition show “World of Dance,” she was also a judge on “American Idol.”

Lopez and her sister launched nonprofit organization Lopez Family Foundation in 2009.

Lopez feels strongly about making changes in the healthcare system, which is why she established the foundation with sister Lynda Lopez. The nonprofit organization was developed with women and children in mind, and strives to create health opportunities for them.

When the foundation was first formed, it was named “The Maribel Foundation,” after then-husband Marc Anthony’s sister, who passed away from a brain tumor as a child. The name was then changed a few years later.

You can learn more about the organization here.