Jennifer Lopez says wearing her iconic Versace dress again ‘was such an empowering thing’

Jennifer Lopez first wore the jungle-print Versace dress to the 2000 Grammys.

In an interview for Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue, Jennifer Lopez reflected on wearing that iconic jungle-print Versace dress 20 years later.

Lopez recreated the Grammys fashion moment when she closed Versace’s spring 2020 Milan fashion show in an updated version of the dress.

She wore the updated version again when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in December 2019.

The 50-year-old star said wearing the dress again “was such an empowering thing.”

In an interview for Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue, the “Hustlers” star reflected on rewearing the jungle-print Versace dress during the brand’s spring 2020 Milan fashion show, 20 years after she wore the original version to the 2000 Grammys.

“Twenty years had gone by, and I think for women, knowing you can put on a dress 20 years later – it resonated,” she said. “It was like, ‘Yes, you know, life is not over at 20!'”

Jennifer Lopez wearing the original Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys.

Lopez first wore the dress, which featured a neckline that plunged down to her navel, to the 2000 Grammy Awards. The look was so iconic that it went on to launch Google Images.

In 2019, Lopez recreated the fashion moment when she closed out a Versace fashion show in an updated version of the dress.

“The second time I wore it and walked out there, it was such an empowering thing,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez closed the Versace Spring 2020 fashion show in an updated version of the jungle-print dress.

The 50-year-old star also wore the Versace look to host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time back in 2001. In December 2019, she surprised fans once again by stepping out on the show dressed in the updated version.

Lopez and Versace continue to dominate the fashion world together, as the star is currently the face of the brand’s spring/summer 2020 campaign. On Saturday, Lopez shared pictures from a Versace photo shoot that included multiple skin-baring looks.