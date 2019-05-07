Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewelry worth $8.8 million to the Met Gala, including a 129-carat diamond necklace

- Jennifer Lopez attended the 2019 Meta Gala with her new fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and she was dressed in head-to-toe sparkles.
- Lopez was dripping in Harry Winston diamond jewelry which was worth a whopping $8.8 million altogether, a Harry Winston spokesperson confirmed to INSIDER.
- Her purple sapphire and diamond necklace was 129.48 carats alone.
- Held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is one of the biggest annual events in the fashion calendar.
- The 2019 theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” and it saw A-listers bringing their most extra A-game to the pink carpet.
Jennifer Lopez was dripping in sparkles at the 2019 Met Gala.
If her plunging Versace gown complete with a thigh-high slit, iridescent platform heels, silver clutch, and shimmering headdress weren’t enough, the actor was wearing no less than $8.8 million worth of Harry Winston jewelry, a spokesperson for the designer told INSIDER.
The metaphorical jewel in J. Lo’s crown was without a doubt her necklace: Harry Winston’s “Purple Dragon Necklace,” which weighs in at a whopping 129.48 carats.
Made up of a 65.32 carat cushion-cut purple sapphire, set in a cluster of round brilliant, pear- and marquise-shaped diamonds, and set on a diamond necklace in platinum, the colour was matched to J. Lo’s eye makeup.
Clearly embracing the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, J. Lo channeled “more is more” by also accessorising with:
- Vintage 1972 Diamond Chandelier Earrings, 29.59 carats, set in platinum
- Secret Cluster Diamond Bracelet, 67.22 carats, set in platinum
- Secret Cluster Diamond Bracelet, 66.82 carats, set in platinum
- Cushion-Cut Diamond Ring, 15.99 carats, set in platinum
- Sunflower Diamond Ring, 2.4 carats, set in platinum
Lopez’ new fiancé Alex Rodriguez accompanied her to the annual fashion extravaganza wearing a pale lilac satin tuxedo with black trousers and a bow-tie.
He was also wearing Harry Winston, though in the form of his watch (Ocean Biretrograde 42mm Automatic 18k White Gold Timepiece), and his cufflinks (Zalium and Diamond Shirt Studs).