Jennifer Lopez reveals her 3 secrets to looking and feeling fabulous at 49

Jennifer Lopez revealed her three strategies for remaining healthy at 49 in the December 2018 issue of InStyle magazine.

She said that refraining from caffeine, eliminating alcohol, and getting plenty of sleep are extremely beneficial.

Fans of the singer also know that she makes an effort to regularly exercise, whether it involves lifting weights, taking Pilates classes, or dancing.

Jennifer Lopez has fans convinced that she’s aging backwards, and shared the tips that keep her looking fabulous at 49.

The actress, singer, and dancer appears on the cover of InStyle’s December 2018 issue and said that she hasn’t noticed any significant markers of aging, but she squints while looking at her phone, sometimes gets back pains, and now lift weights to maintain her muscles.

Aside from those physical aspects, the “El Anillo” singer said that refraining from caffeine, eliminating alcohol, and getting plenty of sleep are extremely beneficial.

“I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows,” she said.

Fans of Lopez know that she works hard to remain healthy on the inside and outside.

Recently, she was praised after posting a photo showing off her toned arms and back on Instagram. Lopez wrote an inspirational message in her caption, saying that she was “feeling like superwoman.” She also explained that juggling performances with raising her two children (Max and Emme) and exercising isn’t always easy, but she remains determined to squeeze in fitness when possible.

She often shares videos and photos from her workouts, which include lifting weights, going on bike rides, taking Pilates classes, and strength-training.

The “Second Act” star has also said that dancing and exercising regularly have positively impacted her mood, and it’s a “key to my happiness.”

“There’s something about seeing what my body is capable of and feeling the endorphin rush that comes with a good dance session that really helps boost my confidence and my mood,” Lopez told HELLO! magazine.

