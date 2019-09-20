Jennifer Lopez is back in that green dress after 20 years

caption Jennifer Lopez walks the runway at the Versace show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy. source Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez brought back one of her most iconic looks at the Versace fashion show on Friday.

The “Hustlers” star strutted down the runway during Milan Fashion Week in an even more daring version of the iconic green dress she wore 20 years ago to the Grammys.

People are taking to Twitter in reaction of the moment. One fan wrote, “How is it that JLo looks better TODAY in the same green dress she wore twenty years ago??”

.@JLo closes the @Versace show in the iconic jungle print dress she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000 –> https://t.co/imY7vexa0i #JenniferLopez pic.twitter.com/vHtOeuz9dx — Vogue.fr (@VogueParis) September 20, 2019

Lopez, 50, closed out the show in the green, flowy gown and posed with designer Donatella Versace afterward. Although strikingly similar, the new version of the dress is brighter, sleeveless, and has even less material overall.

caption Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace pose following the presentation of Versace’s Women’s Spring Summer 2020 collection in Milan on September 20, 2019. source MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

Fans of the multifaceted actress have taken to Twitter in reaction of the show-stopping moment – most of them calling Lopez a “Goddess.”

Y’all @JLo on the runway back in the iconic @Versace green gown in Milan Fashion Week!! I AM DECEASED!! ???????????????? — ???????? ℭ???????????????????????????????? (@ISpeakAshley) September 20, 2019

@JLo breaking the internet with the same dress, 19 years later! — AJ (@Aj_Agaba) September 20, 2019

That woman gets more beautiful with age. — Brie ???? (@meowmeowmeow07) September 20, 2019

I don’t think Jennifer Lopez gets enough credit for being one of the most influential FASHION ICONS!!! Every freaking ensemble she KILLS!!! #PERIODT https://t.co/xRmeaHrHdH — Noelle (@NoelleBombshell) September 20, 2019

I was justtttt getting over #Hustlers and then Jennifer Lopez decides to strut the Milan Fashion Week runway in THAT Vercase dress! J.Lo, can you get your foot off our necks plsssss?! pic.twitter.com/mqxvullEkB — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) September 20, 2019

in honour of hustlers i'd like to let everyone know that jennifer lopez literally invented google images pic.twitter.com/c6Pn9OSeFI — alina (@alinasknee) September 19, 2019

How is it that @JLo looks better TODAY in the same green dress she wore twenty years ago? #wearenotworthy #queen https://t.co/pe0mahCMzL — jas (@JasminCWan) September 20, 2019