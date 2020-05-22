Jennifer Lopez and Maluma filmed scenes for an upcoming rom-com while quarantined in different locations: ‘We had a Zoom call’

Jennifer Lopez spoke to Variety about the challenges of trying to complete her upcoming rom-com “Marry Me” with costar Maluma while quarantined in separate locations.

Lopez and Maluma, who are in Miami and Colombia, respectively, got film equipment set up in their houses and communicated with the cast and crew via Zoom.

It’s going to be in the movie,” the singer said of the scenes they recently filmed. “It’s not the ideal way of filmmaking, but we got it done.”

“Someone came in and set up a camera and lights, and then left because of social distancing,” Lopez, who’s been staying in Miami, Florida with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their blended family, told Variety in a new interview.

“It was me at home and Maluma in Colombia,” she explained. “We weren’t sure how it was going to work out.”

The 50-year-old entertainer went on to say that filming the scene remotely was challenging.

“We had a Zoom call,” she said. “I start doing the scene with Maluma and we’re hearing echoers and we’re all like, ‘Everyone has to mute.’ We were just figuring it out as we go. We got through the scene. It’s going to be in the movie. It’s not the ideal way of filmmaking, but we got it done.”

caption Maluma and Jennifer Lopez at Madison Square Garden in October 2019. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In 2019, it was revealed that Lopez, Maluma, and Owen Wilson would be costarring in the movie. “Marry Me” is based on an online graphic novel of the same name, written by Bobby Crosby.

The New York-based movie centers on a pop star and bride-to-be (portrayed by Lopez) who finds out that her fiancé (Maluma) cheated on her. Then, she chooses a random person in the crowd to marry, who turns out to be a math teacher (Wilson).

Lopez and the Colombian singer started filming in NYC in October 2019 and posted photos on social media to mark the beginning of the project.

“The art of collaboration…it’s what I love about this business!!! True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow… Here we go!!!”

Maluma, who’ll be making his film debut, also posted an image of himself and Lopez laughing together.

Speaking to Men’s Health for a 2020 feature, the “Qué Pena” singer said that he learned a lot from working with Lopez.

“I was like a young student every day when I went to the movie set – I just wanted to learn and have a great time,” he said. “[Lopez and Wilson] helped me out a lot. They were like my parents over there.”

caption Maluma, Owen Wilson, and Jennifer Lopez filming “Marry Me” in NYC in October 2019. source James Devaney/GC Images

Lopez was also photographed wearing a voluminous wedding dress while on the set of the movie in October 2019 in NYC. During an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in February 2020, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer said that she and Maluma will be providing music for the rom-com’s soundtrack.

“I did an album with this movie, so there are all new songs, new music with it, so it’s exciting,” Lopez said. “I have six to eight songs, and Maluma does two or three.”