Jennifer Lopez took the naked-dress trend to the next level in a sparkling green cape for a photo shoot with InStyle

caption Jennifer Lopez put a new twist on one of her signature looks. source Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez put a new spin on the naked-dress trend for a photo shoot with InStyle.

The star wore a sequined emerald green cape.

It’s similar to the iconic Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Lopez said she avoids alcohol and caffeine to maintain her healthy lifestyle.

Naked dresses have become a red-carpet style staple in recent years, and Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest purveyors of the look.

The star recently did a photo shoot with photographer Anthony Maule for InStyle and wore an outfit that took the trend to the next level.

Lopez wore a sequined emerald green cape by Valentino, which was completely open at the side. The cape was paired with gold heels for an extra pop of color. She was styled by Julie Pelipas for the shoot.

The actress has worn a few different takes on the naked-dress trend in the past, though this one in particular calls to mind the iconic Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

caption Lopez wore a similar look for the 2000 Grammy Awards. source Scott Gries/Getty Images

Lopez told InStyle that regular excercise, lots of sleep, and avoiding alcohol and caffeine are her secrets to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and said she isn’t afraid to celebrate her results.

“I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows,” she told the magazine.

Read the full interview on InStyle.

