Jennifer Lopez told Oprah that her Oscars snub was was a ‘little bit of a letdown’: ‘You realize you want people’s validation’

caption Jennifer Lopez played Ramona in “Hustlers.” source Leon Bennett/Getty Images

“Hustlers” star Jennifer Lopez told Oprah Winfrey during a recent discussion that her Oscars snub this year was a “little bit of a letdown.”

“I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it,” Lopez explained to Winfrey during Winfrey’s “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour” on Saturday. According to Lopez, who played a stripper and con artist named Ramona in the 2019 film, she read numerous articles that suggested her Oscar nomination was a given.

“I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my god, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like, ‘Ouch.’ It was a little bit of a letdown,” Lopez said.

The singer, dancer, and actress also said she felt like she let her team down.

“Most of my team has been with me for years… and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it, too,” Lopez told Winfrey. “So I felt like I let everyone down a little bit.”

caption Jennifer Lopez starred in “Hustlers.” source Barbara Nitke/STX Films

But the star, who recently performed at the 2020 Superbowl halftime show, told Winfrey that she decided to find validation outside of awards.

“You realize you want people’s validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, ‘No, you don’t need that. You do this because you love it,'” Lopez said, adding, “I don’t need this award to tell me I’m enough.”

Even though Lopez didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for her role as the feisty and clever Ramona, she was nominated at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards for “Hustlers.”