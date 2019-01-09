Jennifer Lopez takes the blame for her past failed relationships: ‘It was about me figuring out me’

caption Jennifer Lopez is an actress, singer, and dancer. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her past relationships, and the things she’s learned that have led to a successful partnership with Alex Rodriguez.

“For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down,” Lopez said in the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar. “But it didn’t have to do with anybody else but me – it was about me figuring out me.”

The 49-year-old added: “Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There’s an evolution there that had to happen for me. I feel like I’m in a better place now.”

Lopez was previously married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2011, who she welcomed twins Max and Emme with. In past interviews, the “Second Act” star spoke about their marriage troubles.

caption Jennifer Lopez met Marc Anthony when he was in the Broadway show “The Capeman.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I hung in there for seven years,” Lopez said during an interview with W magazine in 2016. “I knew very quickly that it wasn’t the right thing.”

Prior to that, she was married to Ojani Noa in the late ’90s and married to Cris Judd in the early 2000s. Lopez also dated then-backup dancer Casper Smart and was engaged to Ben Affleck. In regards to the latter, highly-publicized relationship, Lopez said during multiple interviews that the pressure and opinions from the public contributed to their breakup.

caption Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck co-starred in the movie “Gigli.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Now, she’s happily dating Rodriguez and often shares photos, videos, and sweet sentiments about the former baseball player.

“I’ve got two amazing kids and a great boyfriend,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I don’t have everything figured out, and everything isn’t perfect. But I feel very proud that with all the things I’ve gone through in my personal life, I’m still optimistic and hopeful.”

