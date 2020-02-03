People are calling Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s performance the best Super Bowl halftime show in years

caption Shakira and Jennifer Lopez ended the halftime performance together on stage. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on Sunday.

The halftime show also featured singers J Balvin and Bad Bunny, as well as an appearance from Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme.

Celebrities and viewers of the Super Bowl tweeted their reactions following the performance, with many calling it one of the best halftime shows in recent years.

Cardi B filmed herself singing along to “Jenny From the Block” at the stadium, and Lady Gaga, a former Super Bowl halftime performer, applauded Lopez and Shakira on Twitter.

In less than 15 minutes, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez gave an energetic performance that many fans are calling one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in recent years.

The singers took the stage at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida – along with singers J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and a cameo from Lopez’s daughter – for a show filled with Latin pride, iconic 2000s hits, and crowd-surfing.

Lady Gaga, who performed at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, gave a shout-out to Shakira and Lopez in a tweet after the performance.

“What a fun halftime show,” Lady Gaga tweeted. “I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!!”

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women ???????? #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

Cardi B showed her support for the halftime performance by singing along to Lopez’s opening song, “Jenny From the Block,” from the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.

This halftime show had Cardi HYPED ???? What did y’all think of J.Lo & Shakira’s performance? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/LqCUh40jFv — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 3, 2020

Singer LeAnn Rimes called the show the “best halftime in a long time” in a tweet following the performance.

Several other viewers shared their reactions to the halftime show on Twitter, with many describing it as one of the best halftime performances in Super Bowl history.

This is the best halftime show ever. That’s the tweet. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 3, 2020

Overall, people seemed to love Shakira and Lopez as a musical duo.

THAT WAS INSANE!!! @shakira and @JLo are my super bowl winners. Can we just watch that again please?! — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) February 3, 2020

Many fans also seemed to appreciate the show’s Latin influence and representation.

Whether it was your cup of tea or not, that halftime show was an awesome celebration of Latin American music and culture and hips not lying — Josh Hara (@yoyoha) February 3, 2020

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress Melissa Fumero was one of many Super Bowl viewers that applauded the performance for celebrating Latin culture.

Oh my god that was so amazing and Latin AF. I feel so seen. LONG LIVE SHAKIRA AND JLO FOREVERRRRRRRR ????????????????????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) February 3, 2020

Watch the full Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on YouTube.

