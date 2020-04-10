Jennifer Lopez said she’s been stumped by her kids’ math homework while homeschooling them

caption Jennifer Lopez is homeschooling her twins, Max and Emme, while schools are closed. source Getty/Kevin Winter

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Jennifer Lopez described via video link one of the challenges she’s facing while homeschooling her children.

Lopez said that while helping her twins, Emme and Max, with schoolwork, she’s found their math homework particularly challenging.

Lopez told DeGeneres that math instruction has changed since she was in school and that teaching “new math” has been “an experience for sure.”

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about a relatable parenting struggle: being confused by her children’s math homework.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Lopez described via video link the difficulty she’s having while homeschooling her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

“Honestly, I think we’re all like, ‘What is this?” Lopez told DeGeneres of her children’s schoolwork. “I’m not a teacher.”

Lopez is currently quarantining with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters, along with Max and Emme. All four children are participating in a virtual school while at the family’s Miami, Florida home, and Lopez takes the lead on helping her twins with homework.

During her “Ellen” interview, Lopez went on to describe her frustration with her kids’ math homework.

“Have you seen the math that they make the kids do now?” Lopez asked DeGeneres. “It’s a new math. It’s crazy. And so half the time I’m like, ‘Ok. Yes, let’s look up that word. What does that mean?’ It’s been an experience for sure.”

Although the circumstances are different this time around, the superstar’s twins are no strangers to homeschooling,

Lopez homeschooled Max and Emme off and on while she was splitting time between her Las Vegas residency and touring. While the star received some criticism at the time for her choice not to enroll her children full-time in a traditional school, the star said that homeschooling worked well for her family.

“They are super happy, well-adjusted, loving, caring kids, and that’s the most important thing,” Lopez told Fox 5 New York, in 2015. “We will get them educated. Homeschool is great for them when we have to do it.”

She added that to her, being with close family while touring was more important than having her children attend traditional school.

“The most important thing is that they are with their mother – that they don’t feel abandoned by a parent,” she said.