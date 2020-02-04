Jennifer Lopez shared a touching behind-the-scenes video of her and daughter Emme right before taking the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show

- source
- Kevin Mazur/WireImage
- Jennifer Lopez posted a behind-the-scenes video taken moments before she appeared on stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida for her co-headlining 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira on Sunday.
- The black-and-white video showed the 50-year-old entertainer hugging 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz (from her previous marriage to singer Marc Anthony), who joined her on stage to perform a medley of “Born in the USA” and “Let’s Get Loud.”
- On her Instagram, Lopez reposted the video and wrote: “All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”
