Jennifer Lopez says it took a year of dating Alex Rodriguez before she knew she wanted to marry him

During a new interview with SiriusXM, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she knew she wanted to marry Alex Rodriguez after dating for approximately a year.

When she started dating the former athlete in February 2017, she was cautious and “very wary after everything that I’ve been through.” Lopez was previously married three times (to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony).

She added: “Everything just seemed almost too perfect too soon, so it almost made me more like, ‘Hey, what’s happening? Let me just wait a second. When it happened [the proposal], I think it was the right time. We both knew.”

Lopez and Rodriguez met at a baseball game in 2005, reconnected in 2016, and got engaged in March 2019.

Jennifer Lopez says it took a year of dating Alex Rodriguez before she knew that she wanted to marry him.

During an interview with SiriusXM, the entertainer said that she knew Rodriguez was the one “probably like a year in.”

“I was just sussing it out until then,” she added.

Lopez explained that she was “very wary after everything that [she’s] been through,” seemingly referencing her past relationships with singer Marc Anthony (who she was married to from 2004 to 2011 and welcomed twins Max and Emme with), Ojani Noa (whom she wed and divorced in the late ’90s), and Cris Judd (who she was married to in the early 2000s). The “Dinero” singer was also previously engaged to Ben Affleck.

When Lopez and Rodriguez, who first met at a baseball game in 2005 and reconnected in 2016, started dating in February 2017, she was cautious.

“Everything just seemed almost too perfect too soon, so it almost made me more like, ‘Hey, what’s happening? Let me just wait a second,'” the “Second Act” star said. “When it happened, I think it was the right time. We both knew.”

caption Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez started dating in 2017. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged while on vacation in the Bahamas on March 9, 2019. They shared the news with fans with a series of photos that captured the moment she accepted the former athlete’s proposal.

During the SiriusXM interview, Lopez explained that she and Rodriguez work well together because they “make each other better.”

“It’s great to have a best friend and a partner that you could really build with,” she said. “And I just feel like with Alex and I, that’s what it’s like. We’re both very similar.”

She added: “Having somebody who understands you from the inside, as far as like, ‘I really want to work hard. I really love what I do and I want to work hard at it and understand that. It doesn’t mean that I don’t love you. We love each other, but we’re doing this together.'”

Watch the video below (Lopez talks about when she knew she wanted to marry Rodriguez at 1:40).