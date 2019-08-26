Jennifer Lopez showed she’s ready for fall fashion in a leather dress and matching beret

- source
- Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images
- On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez attended a photo-call for her upcoming film “Hustlers” at the Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California.
- For the event, Lopez wore a long-sleeved maroon dress made from leather, as well as a matching beret. Both pieces were designed by the Australian brand Zimmermann.
- She competed the look with multicolored jewelry and sparkling gold heels.
- Fellow “Hustlers” stars Cardi B, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart were also in attendance, and posed alongside Lopez in their own bold ensembles.
Though summer will likely linger for another month, Jennifer Lopez appears to be ready for the fall.
On Sunday, the multihyphenate star attended a photo-call for her upcoming film “Hustlers,” and wore an autumn-inspired getup while on the red carpet.
Lopez donned a long-sleeved maroon dress and matching beret, both of which were made from leather.
- source
- Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images
She completed the look with gold and silver bracelets and rings, a short and sleek hairstyle, and gold pumps that were covered in sparkles.
According to StyleJLo, an Instagram account that tracks her fashion, Lopez’s ensemble retails for more than $4,000.
Her dress and hat were both designed by Australian brand Zimmermann and cost $3,750 and $250, respectively.
Her shoes, however, are no longer available online, and the prices of her jewelry are unclear.
Lopez’s “Hustlers” co-stars also attended in their own showstopping ensembles.
- source
- Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Keke Palmer sported a turquoise zebra-print minidress and neon pink sandals. Cardi B also turned heads in a printed dress, oversized sunglasses, and a miniature handbag.
Constance Wu posed next to Lopez in a “Clueless”-inspired suit, while Lili Reinhart opted for a bold red dress with a plunging neckline and white heels.
