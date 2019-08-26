Jennifer Lopez showed she’s ready for fall fashion in a leather dress and matching beret

By
Amanda Krause
-
Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

caption
Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.
source
Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

Though summer will likely linger for another month, Jennifer Lopez appears to be ready for the fall.

On Sunday, the multihyphenate star attended a photo-call for her upcoming film “Hustlers,” and wore an autumn-inspired getup while on the red carpet.

Lopez donned a long-sleeved maroon dress and matching beret, both of which were made from leather.

Jennifer Lopez.

caption
Jennifer Lopez.
source
Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

She completed the look with gold and silver bracelets and rings, a short and sleek hairstyle, and gold pumps that were covered in sparkles.

According to StyleJLo, an Instagram account that tracks her fashion, Lopez’s ensemble retails for more than $4,000.

Her dress and hat were both designed by Australian brand Zimmermann and cost $3,750 and $250, respectively.

Her shoes, however, are no longer available online, and the prices of her jewelry are unclear.

Lopez’s “Hustlers” co-stars also attended in their own showstopping ensembles.

Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart in California.

caption
Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart in California.
source
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Keke Palmer sported a turquoise zebra-print minidress and neon pink sandals. Cardi B also turned heads in a printed dress, oversized sunglasses, and a miniature handbag.

Constance Wu posed next to Lopez in a “Clueless”-inspired suit, while Lili Reinhart opted for a bold red dress with a plunging neckline and white heels.