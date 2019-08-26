Jennifer Lopez showed she’s ready for fall fashion in a leather dress and matching beret

caption Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. source Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

Though summer will likely linger for another month, Jennifer Lopez appears to be ready for the fall.

On Sunday, the multihyphenate star attended a photo-call for her upcoming film “Hustlers,” and wore an autumn-inspired getup while on the red carpet.

Lopez donned a long-sleeved maroon dress and matching beret, both of which were made from leather.

caption Jennifer Lopez. source Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

She completed the look with gold and silver bracelets and rings, a short and sleek hairstyle, and gold pumps that were covered in sparkles.

According to StyleJLo, an Instagram account that tracks her fashion, Lopez’s ensemble retails for more than $4,000.

Her dress and hat were both designed by Australian brand Zimmermann and cost $3,750 and $250, respectively.

Her shoes, however, are no longer available online, and the prices of her jewelry are unclear.

Lopez’s “Hustlers” co-stars also attended in their own showstopping ensembles.

caption Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart in California. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Keke Palmer sported a turquoise zebra-print minidress and neon pink sandals. Cardi B also turned heads in a printed dress, oversized sunglasses, and a miniature handbag.

Constance Wu posed next to Lopez in a “Clueless”-inspired suit, while Lili Reinhart opted for a bold red dress with a plunging neckline and white heels.