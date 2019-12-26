Jennifer Lopez looked festive in red at the gym, but her jewel-encrusted coffee cup stole the show

caption Jennifer Lopez always looks stylish — even when she’s at the gym. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez was photographed outside of a gym in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.

She looked festive in a bright red sports bra and leggings, which she paired with a $325 pair of sneakers.

Lopez also accessorized with green-and-red Gucci sunglasses, and a jewel-encrusted coffee cup.

The latter piece had her nickname, JLo, written in sparkling gems.

One day before Christmas, Jennifer Lopez looked festive at a gym in Miami, Florida.

The multihyphenate star was photographed outside SoMi Fitness on Tuesday while wearing a red sports bra and matching leggings. She paired the athletic outfit with tall white sneakers, which had numerous straps and extended up to her ankles.

Arguably the most eye-catching parts of her outfit, however, were her red-and-green sunglasses and bejeweled coffee cup.

caption Jennifer Lopez looked stunning as she exited a Miami gym on Tuesday.

Lopez’s sparkling cup was encrusted with black, gray, and silver jewels. It also featured a monogram of her nickname, JLo, written in gems.

Though it’s unclear where Lopez got the cup, it resembles similar ones from Starbucks, which sells reusable glasses with green straws.

caption Her coffee cup featured a monogram of her nickname, JLo.

Lopez’s outfit – not including her coffee cup – retails for a combined price of $929. Her $420 Gucci sunglasses were the most expensive piece, while her $325 sneakers, designed by The Kooples, were almost equally expensive.

The rest of her look was a bit more affordable: Lopez’s Carbon38 sports bra costs $75, and the matching leggings cost $33 (originally $109).