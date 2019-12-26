Jennifer Lopez looked festive in red at the gym, but her jewel-encrusted coffee cup stole the show

- source
- Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
- Jennifer Lopez was photographed outside of a gym in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.
- She looked festive in a bright red sports bra and leggings, which she paired with a $325 pair of sneakers.
- Lopez also accessorized with green-and-red Gucci sunglasses, and a jewel-encrusted coffee cup.
- The latter piece had her nickname, JLo, written in sparkling gems.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
One day before Christmas, Jennifer Lopez looked festive at a gym in Miami, Florida.
The multihyphenate star was photographed outside SoMi Fitness on Tuesday while wearing a red sports bra and matching leggings. She paired the athletic outfit with tall white sneakers, which had numerous straps and extended up to her ankles.
Arguably the most eye-catching parts of her outfit, however, were her red-and-green sunglasses and bejeweled coffee cup.
- source
- Splash News
Lopez’s sparkling cup was encrusted with black, gray, and silver jewels. It also featured a monogram of her nickname, JLo, written in gems.
Though it’s unclear where Lopez got the cup, it resembles similar ones from Starbucks, which sells reusable glasses with green straws.
- source
- Splash News
Lopez’s outfit – not including her coffee cup – retails for a combined price of $929. Her $420 Gucci sunglasses were the most expensive piece, while her $325 sneakers, designed by The Kooples, were almost equally expensive.
The rest of her look was a bit more affordable: Lopez’s Carbon38 sports bra costs $75, and the matching leggings cost $33 (originally $109).
- Read more:
- Kim Kardashian wore all the early 2000s trends with a pair of strappy sandals in 45-degree weather
- 27 of the most daring dresses celebrities wore in 2019
- 21 celebrity hairstyles you probably forgot about from the 2010s
- Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian coordinated in sparkling outfits with plunging necklines