Jennifer Lopez released new $88 workout leggings with her own face on them

caption The singer’s new line of activewear is made from recycled plastic bottles. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez dropped a new collection of fitness apparel with sustainable activewear brand Niyama Sol on Wednesday.

The new collection includes six sports bras and eight leggings in a wide range of colorful patterns and styles.

The line’s “I’m Real” and “In Color” leggings both feature Lopez’s face as part of their design.

The “In Color” leggings were inspired by the singer’s music videos as well as various roles she’s had in TV shows and movies, according to Niyama Sol.

The collection’s bras and leggings were all made with 84% recycled polyethylene terephthalate plastic bottles and 16% spandex.

The new collection includes six sports bras and eight leggings in a wide range of colorful patterns and styles.

Two particular pieces, however, are sure to catch fans’ eyes: The line’s “I’m Real” and “In Color” leggings both feature Lopez’s face as part of their design.

caption Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol’s “I’m Real” leggings. source Niyama Sol

The “I’m Real” leggings are periwinkle with stripes of dark purple and denim blue on the back of the legs and across the waistband. Lopez’s face appears on the upper-left thigh, amid a purple floral design.

According to Niyama Sol’s website, the image of the singer’s face is taken from the cover of her 2001 album, “J.Lo.”

caption A closer look at Lopez’s face on the “I’m Real” leggings. source Niyama Sol

The collection’s “In Color” leggings were inspired by Lopez’s music videos as well as various roles she’s had in TV shows and movies, according to Niyama Sol.

caption Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol’s “In Color” leggings. source Niyama Sol

If you look closely, you’ll see scenes from “Selena,” “Enough,” “Maid in Manhattan,” and “Shades of Blue,” among others.

caption The “In Color” leggings feature stills from movies Lopez has starred in. source Niyama Sol

All 14 pieces in Lopez’s new collection are available now in sizes XS to XL on Niyama Sol’s site. The sports bras retail for $58 while the leggings cost $88.

According to the activewear brand’s site, the line’s bras and leggings were all made with 84% recycled polyethylene terephthalate plastic bottles and 16% spandex.