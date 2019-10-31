A mysterious marketing scheme sends congratulatory cards to women who aren’t pregnant. One recipient thought it was her daughter’s ‘cute’ way of telling her she was expecting.

caption Women across the US, who aren’t pregnant, have received cards congratulating them on their pregnancies, along with coupons for baby products. source A.P. Hawkins

Women across the US who aren’t pregnant have received mysterious congratulatory cards and coupons in the mail.

The cards are handwritten and signed by “Jenny B” and contain $250 worth of gift cards and coupons for baby products.

The campaign was linked to a company called Mothers Lounge, a wholesale mother and baby product distributor in Pleasant Grove, Utah, and “Jenny B” may very well be Jenny Bosco, the founder of the company.

On Oct. 22, A.P. Hawkins’ mother called her to say that she had received a letter in the mail. This was pretty unusual considering that Hawkins, a writer, lives 800 miles away from her childhood home. The 27-year-old old gave her mother permission to open the note.

Inside, there was a card with a handwritten letter from “Jenny B” congratulating Hawkins on being pregnant, along with nearly $250 worth of gift cards and coupons for baby products.

The phone line went silent. Then her mother – understandably stunned – asked: “Are you pregnant?”

Hawkins wasn’t pregnant. Nor is she currently trying to get pregnant.

“I remember the tone of her voice when she asked that question,” Hawkins told Insider. “A little hesitant, slightly nervous, like she wasn’t daring to believe it. But she wanted to.”

Hawkins said her mother genuinely thought this was her daughter’s “cute” way of telling her that she was pregnant.

A marketing ploy gone wrong congratulated women who aren’t pregnant on their pregnancies

Then Hawkins had to deliver the upsetting news to her mother that she wasn’t pregnant and that she had no idea who had sent her this confusing note.

Hawkins is one of a number of women across the US who have received the mysterious card and coupons. A string of recipients reported on Reddit that they, too, got the note congratulating them on their pregnancies, but none of them is actually pregnant.

The card features a cartoon avocado on the front with text that reads, “Holy Guacamole! You’re going to avo baby!”

There are even more similarities between Hawkins and these other women: They don’t know Jenny B. All of these cards were also sent to these women’s parents’ homes.

The women also got $250 in coupons and gift cards

caption The marketing campaign was linked to Mothers Lounge, wholesale mother and baby product distributor based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. source A.P. Hawkins

Hawkins said she’s not sure how the sender got her address, but whatever database they used was clearly outdated.

So where are these letters coming from?

Hawkins said that the missive had a postage stamp from a post office in Salt Lake City, Utah. But there was no return address.

The scheme was linked to a a wholesale mother and baby product distributor in Pleasant Grove, Utah

According to The New York Times, the letters were part of a faulty marketing campaign from Mothers Lounge, a wholesale mother and baby product distributor based in Pleasant Grove, Utah. The company’s products include baby slings, car seat covers, breast pads, and baby leggings-some of which were featured in the coupons and gift cards in the mailer.

What’s more, Jenny B may very well be a real person, according to The New York Times. The news outlet reported that a woman named Jenny Bosco and her husband, Kaleb Pierce, started Mothers Lounge in 2005.

Scott Anderson, director of marketing at Mothers Lounge, told the Times that recipients had at one point all “subscribed to an opt-in list for maternity deals and coupons through a third party marketing company.”

caption A.P. Hawkins’ mother initially thought the card was her daughter’s “cute” way of telling her she was pregnant. source A.P. Hawkins

This isn’t the first time the company has been involved in a faulty direct mailing marketing campaign.

In February, the company sent out similar letters to women who weren’t pregnant. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office, in Surry, Virginia, eventually got involved because enough members of the community had received the notes. That time, they were from a woman named “Jen,” who was eventually identified as Jeanette Pierce – the general manager for Mothers Lounge.

The sheriff’s office concluded that the scheme wasn’t a scam. In a Facebook post shared with followers, the sheriff’s office said that Mothers Lounge had purchased the addresses and emails from other businesses that the customers had voluntarily given them to.

“You have to be sure to check the box that you wish not to have that information sold,” the sheriff’s office advised.

While the police may not have deemed the mailers to be part of a scam, Hawkins said she suffered repercussions as a result of it. The primary consequence was letting down her mother.

“I’m really glad I was on the phone with her when she opened it,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said she feels for the women who received these cards and who may be struggling with infertility and other related issues.

“If someone who was struggling with infertility, or was struggling financially, or who doesn’t conform to the gender they were assigned at birth got this mailer, I feel like it could cause real trauma,” she said. “There are so many reasons this mailer was a bad idea, mostly because there are so many emotions tied up in pregnancy, fertility, parenthood, and gender.”