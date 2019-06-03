A leaked ‘Jeopardy!’ clip appears to show reigning champion James Holzhauer, who has won more than $2 million, finally losing

caption James Holzhauer. source Sony Pictures Television

“Jeopardy!” reigning champion James Holzhauer’s 32-day winning streak came to an end, it appears, according to leaked footage of Monday’s episode.

Holzhauer has won $2.462 million in his 32-day streak, making him the show’s second biggest winner behind Ken Jennings.

Leaked footage showed Holzhauer’s reign coming to end after losing to a contestant named Emma Boettcher, who beat him by nearly $22,000 in the Final Jeopardy round.

Boettcher, a 27-year-old University of Chicago librarian, told the New York Times that she has watched “Jeopardy!” for years, and documents her own scores in a notebook while watching on TV.

Holzhauer was in second place going into the Final Jeopardy question, with $23,4000 to Boettcher’s $26,600.

The final clue asked: “The line ‘A great reckoning in a little room’ in ‘As You Like It’ is usually taken to refer to this author’s premature death.” The answer was Marlowe.

Holzhauer answered the final question correctly, but only wagered $1,399, bringing his total to $24,799.

Boettcher added more than $20,000 with her correct answer, bringing her total to $46,801 and ending Holzhauer’s streak.

After host Alex Trebek revealed that Boettcher was the new champion, Holzhauer gave her a high five.

“What a game! Oh my gosh!” Trebek said.

Boettcher, a 27-year-old University of Chicago librarian, told the New York Times that she has watched “Jeopardy!” for years, and documented her own scores in a notebook while watching on TV.

Holzhauer told the New York Times that he knew beating Boettcher would be a challenge after he picked a clue worth $1,200 in a category about capitals.

“The answer to this question occurred to me a second too late, so she was able to out-buzz me,” Holzhauer said.

On the next clue, Boettcher chose a Daily Double and wagered everything. She got it right.

“I knew going in that Daily Double hunting was something that I could do and feel confident doing,” she told the New York Times. “I don’t need to be cautious around that.”

Holzhauer, who made a name for himself on the game show with big monetary risks and quick answers, posted a few tweets joking about his loss.

The 34-year-old professional sports gambler finished his streak with a total earnings of $2,462,216. He averaged $76,000 a game during his streak.

“I lost to a really top-level competitor,” Holzhauer told The Times. “She played a perfect game. And that was what it took to beat me.”