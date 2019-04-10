A ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant raked in a record-setting cash prize in a single game

caption James Holzhauer. source Sony Pictures Television

James Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, broke the record for largest “Jeopardy!” cash prize won in a single game.

Holzhauer on Tuesday won a total of $110,914, shattering the previous record of $77,000 set by Roger Craig in 2010.

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said.

His cash prize also has special numerical significance. His daughter was born on November 9, 2014 (11/09/14).

Holzhauer has won four games in a row, and his winnings total $244,365. He now moves on to face two new challengers on Wednesday.