‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says his stage 4 pancreatic cancer is ‘near remission’

The “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says doctors have told him his stage 4 pancreatic cancer is “near remission.”

Trebek, 78, told People magazine in a new interview that he’s responding well to chemotherapy and that some of his tumors had shrunk by more than 50%.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” the TV personality said. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory.”

Trebek, who announced the grim diagnosis in March, said he still had several rounds of chemotherapy ahead but was trying to stay positive with his results so far and hoped he could reach full remission.

Only about 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer survive five years after receiving the diagnosis, according to the American Cancer Society.

Trebek, who has been hosting “Jeopardy!” since 1984, has described receiving an outpouring of support since he announced the diagnosis.

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” he told People. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.”

Trebek has faced other health issues in the past, including heart attacks, a ruptured Achilles tendon, and a full knee replacement.

He told Robin Roberts during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” earlier this month that he would spend the summer recovering so he could “get strong again.”

“It is something that I am afflicted with,” he said. “We are dealing with it chemically and spiritually, and those are positives. Hopefully, everything is going to turn out well and I’ll be back on the air with original programming come this September.”