Reigning ‘Jeopardy!’ champion James Holzhauer crosses the $2 million dollar threshold

James Holzhauer wins $2,065,535 on "Jeopardy!"

Ken Jennings crossed the $2 million mark with a final total of $2.5 million, which were racked up over 74 games. Holzhauer, by comparison just hit this mark during his 27th game.

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer crossed the $2 million threshold on Friday evening.

The 34-year-old professional sports gambler is on a winning streak, second only to Ken Jennings who also crossed the $2 million mark, raking in $2.5 million over a 74-game winning streak. (Jennings’ total winnings including tournaments is higher.)

Holzhauer, by comparison crossed $2 million during his 27th consecutive win. His total winnings are $2,065,535, and he is roughly $455,000 shy of Jennings’ winning-streak earnings, The New York Times reported.

He has made his mark on the show by taking monetary risks, going after “high-value clues first and big bets on Daily Doubles, often doubling his total,” Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously wrote.

Holzhauer wagered $35,000 during “Final Jeopardy,” TVLine reported, bringing his total game winnings to $74,000.

As Business Insider previously reported, Holzhauer broke the record for the most amount of money in a single game – and in the show’s hall of fame, he is in the top 10 spots for “single-game winnings.”

In terms of all-time winnings, which includes tournaments, Brad Rutter holds the record of $4.6 million, followed by Jennings who with his additional tournament wins has won a total of $3.3 million.