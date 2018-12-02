Here’s the ‘Jeopardy!’ practice test — would you make it onto the show?

caption Alex Trebek, host of “Jeopardy!” source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The “Jeopardy!” website offers different categories of practice tests to see how well you’d do on the show.

The regular adult test consists of 30 questions on a variety of subjects including geography, literature, and science.

The real online test is offered a few times a year, followed by auditions.

If you’ve ever played along while watching “Jeopardy!” and wondered how you’d fare on the show, there’s an easy way to find out.

The official “Jeopardy!” website offers practice tests to help aspiring contestants get a feel for the kind of questions that appear on the show. It contains 30 questions on a variety of subjects including geography, literature, science, and even a bit of pop culture.

The real online test is offered a few times a year. A few lucky people who pass it are randomly selected to audition, and those who show off both their knowledge and personality at auditions get to appear on a taping of the show.

Here are the questions from the adult practice test. How many can you answer correctly?

BOTANY: This green pigment is necessary for plants to carry out photosynthesis.

caption Green plants. source Shutterstock

Answer: What is chlorophyll?

CITIES OF THE WORLD: Mosul and Ramadi can both be found in this Middle East country.

caption Mosul. source Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Answer: What is Iraq?

ANIMALS: Its name is from the Greek for “river horse.”

caption A river. source Sergey Uryadnikov/Shutterstock

Answer: What is the hippopotamus?

AMERICAN LITERATURE: “The Naked and the Dead” and “The Executioner’s Song” are books by this novelist.

caption Cover art for “The Executioner’s Song.” source Amazon

Answer: Who is Norman Mailer?

ART: “The Night Watch” is a classic painting from this 17th century master.

caption “The Night Watch.” source Wikimedia Commons

Answer: Who is Rembrandt?

HOBBIES: Not gardening, but this hobby with a nine letter name is getting to the roots of your ancestors.

caption Family photos. source Yevgen Timashov/Getty Images

Answer: What is genealogy?

CANADA: Canada’s three territories are Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and this one.

caption A Canadian flag. source mffoto/Shutterstock

Answer: What is Yukon?

BESTSELLING NONFICTION: “The Devil in the White City” tells of this city’s 1893 World’s Fair.

caption “The Devil in the White City.” source Amazon

Answer: What is Chicago?

WORLD WAR II: The 1944 Battle of the Ardennes is also alliteratively called the “Battle of” this.

caption A World War II-era map. source The Times staff writers/Wikimedia Commons

Answer: What is the Bulge?

ASTRONOMY: The seven brightest stars in Ursa Major are collectively known as this.

caption A starry night sky. source Shutterstock

Answer: What is the Big Dipper?

THE ORCHESTRA: Castanets and the tambourine belong to this section of the orchestra.

Answer: What is percussion?

COOKING: A specialty of Naples, this pizza turnover’s name means “trouser leg.”

caption Naples. source Shutterstock

Answer: What is a calzone?

WEIGHTS AND MEASURES: Like a ship’s, an aircraft’s speed is typically measured in these units.

caption An airplane. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Answer: What are knots?

POETS AND POETRY: This Scot’s beloved poems include “To a Mouse” and “Address to a Haggis.”

caption A mouse. source Pixabay

Answer: Who is Robert Burns?

DESERT: Simpson Desert is a 55,000-square mile region in this country’s Northern Territory.

caption Simpson Desert. source Janelle Lugge/Shutterstock

Answer: What is Australia?

PULITZER PRIZES: This author’s dystopian novel “The Road” took the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

caption Cover art for “The Road.” source Amazon

Answer: Who is Cormac McCarthy?

THE HUMAN BODY: An enlargement of this gland is called a goiter.

Answer: What is the thyroid gland?

FASHION: The French phrase pret-a-porter literally means this.

caption French encyclopedias. source Deyan Georgiev/Shutterstock

Answer: What is “ready to wear?”

CLASSICAL MUSIC: This composer’s 1868 work “Wiegenlied” is better known to us as “Lullaby.”

caption A sleeping baby. source JaturunThakard/Shutterstock

Answer: Who is Johannes Brahms?

BEGINS AND ENDS WITH THE SAME LETTER: A guess as to the price or weight of something.

caption The cheapest option is not always the best option. source Shutterstock/antoniodiaz

Answer: What is an estimate?

NONFICTION: This three-named economist wrote the influential 1936 work “The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money.”

caption Money. source iStock

Answer: Who is John Maynard Keynes?

GEOGRAPHIC TERMS: A country that has no direct access to the sea is referred to by this 10-letter term.

caption Bolivia. source Victor Maschek/Shutterstock

Answer: What is landlocked?

MUSICAL THEATER: Lola helps save a failing shoe factory in this high-heeled 2013 Tony winner for best musical.

caption A Broadway musical. source Michael Loccisano/Getty

Answer: What is “Kinky Boots?”

PARTS OF THE BODY: This vestigial organ is attached to a part of the large intestine called the cecum.

caption The human body. source ilusmedical/Shutterstock

Answer: What is the appendix?

VOCABULARY: A type of humor includes the name of this structure used in hangings.

Answer: What is gallows?

MOUNTAINS: You’ll find a five-mile-high Nanga Parbat in this range.

caption Nanga Parbat. source Patrick Poendl/Shutterstock

Answer: What are the Himalayas?

WOMEN OF HISTORY: Clara Barton was the founder of this group.

Answer: What is the (American) Red Cross?

FICTIONAL DETECTIVES: The 1930 book “The Murder at the Vicarage” featured this female sleuth.

caption Cover art for “The Murder at the Vicarage.” source Amazon

Answer: Who is Miss (Jane) Marple?

MYTHOLOGY: Hephaestus, the Greek god of fire and metalworking, was identified with this Roman god.

caption A Roman god. source Marie-Lan Nguyen/Wikimedia Commons

Answer: Who is Vulcan?

CHEMISTRY: The two main types of chemical bonds are covalent and this type found in salts.

caption Salt. source Shutterstock/taa22

Answer: What is ionic?

