Here’s the ‘Jeopardy!’ practice test — would you make it onto the show?

- The “Jeopardy!” website offers different categories of practice tests to see how well you’d do on the show.
- The regular adult test consists of 30 questions on a variety of subjects including geography, literature, and science.
- The real online test is offered a few times a year, followed by auditions.
If you’ve ever played along while watching “Jeopardy!” and wondered how you’d fare on the show, there’s an easy way to find out.
The official “Jeopardy!” website offers practice tests to help aspiring contestants get a feel for the kind of questions that appear on the show. It contains 30 questions on a variety of subjects including geography, literature, science, and even a bit of pop culture.
The real online test is offered a few times a year. A few lucky people who pass it are randomly selected to audition, and those who show off both their knowledge and personality at auditions get to appear on a taping of the show.
Here are the questions from the adult practice test. How many can you answer correctly?
BOTANY: This green pigment is necessary for plants to carry out photosynthesis.
Answer: What is chlorophyll?
CITIES OF THE WORLD: Mosul and Ramadi can both be found in this Middle East country.
Answer: What is Iraq?
ANIMALS: Its name is from the Greek for “river horse.”
Answer: What is the hippopotamus?
AMERICAN LITERATURE: “The Naked and the Dead” and “The Executioner’s Song” are books by this novelist.
Answer: Who is Norman Mailer?
ART: “The Night Watch” is a classic painting from this 17th century master.
Answer: Who is Rembrandt?
HOBBIES: Not gardening, but this hobby with a nine letter name is getting to the roots of your ancestors.
Answer: What is genealogy?
CANADA: Canada’s three territories are Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and this one.
Answer: What is Yukon?
BESTSELLING NONFICTION: “The Devil in the White City” tells of this city’s 1893 World’s Fair.
Answer: What is Chicago?
WORLD WAR II: The 1944 Battle of the Ardennes is also alliteratively called the “Battle of” this.
Answer: What is the Bulge?
ASTRONOMY: The seven brightest stars in Ursa Major are collectively known as this.
Answer: What is the Big Dipper?
THE ORCHESTRA: Castanets and the tambourine belong to this section of the orchestra.
Answer: What is percussion?
COOKING: A specialty of Naples, this pizza turnover’s name means “trouser leg.”
Answer: What is a calzone?
WEIGHTS AND MEASURES: Like a ship’s, an aircraft’s speed is typically measured in these units.
Answer: What are knots?
POETS AND POETRY: This Scot’s beloved poems include “To a Mouse” and “Address to a Haggis.”
Answer: Who is Robert Burns?
DESERT: Simpson Desert is a 55,000-square mile region in this country’s Northern Territory.
Answer: What is Australia?
PULITZER PRIZES: This author’s dystopian novel “The Road” took the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.
Answer: Who is Cormac McCarthy?
THE HUMAN BODY: An enlargement of this gland is called a goiter.
Answer: What is the thyroid gland?
FASHION: The French phrase pret-a-porter literally means this.
Answer: What is “ready to wear?”
CLASSICAL MUSIC: This composer’s 1868 work “Wiegenlied” is better known to us as “Lullaby.”
Answer: Who is Johannes Brahms?
BEGINS AND ENDS WITH THE SAME LETTER: A guess as to the price or weight of something.
Answer: What is an estimate?
NONFICTION: This three-named economist wrote the influential 1936 work “The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money.”
Answer: Who is John Maynard Keynes?
GEOGRAPHIC TERMS: A country that has no direct access to the sea is referred to by this 10-letter term.
Answer: What is landlocked?
MUSICAL THEATER: Lola helps save a failing shoe factory in this high-heeled 2013 Tony winner for best musical.
Answer: What is “Kinky Boots?”
PARTS OF THE BODY: This vestigial organ is attached to a part of the large intestine called the cecum.
Answer: What is the appendix?
VOCABULARY: A type of humor includes the name of this structure used in hangings.
Answer: What is gallows?
MOUNTAINS: You’ll find a five-mile-high Nanga Parbat in this range.
Answer: What are the Himalayas?
WOMEN OF HISTORY: Clara Barton was the founder of this group.
Answer: What is the (American) Red Cross?
FICTIONAL DETECTIVES: The 1930 book “The Murder at the Vicarage” featured this female sleuth.
Answer: Who is Miss (Jane) Marple?
MYTHOLOGY: Hephaestus, the Greek god of fire and metalworking, was identified with this Roman god.
Answer: Who is Vulcan?
CHEMISTRY: The two main types of chemical bonds are covalent and this type found in salts.
Answer: What is ionic?
