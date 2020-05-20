The annual Teachers Tournament on ‘Jeopardy,’ filmed months ago, is now a heartwarming tribute to educators during the pandemic

caption Contestants from the 2020 “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament. source Jeopardy!/YouTube

The quiz show “Jeopardy!” holds an annual Teachers Tournament celebrating America’s educators.

This year’s tournament was filmed months before the coronavirus pandemic.

A promotional video for the tournament follows up with teachers who competed on the show and honors their work with the hashtag #AppreciateTeachers.

The “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament airs May 25 through June 5 on CBS.

Every year, “Jeopardy!” celebrates America’s educators with its Teachers Tournament. In the two-week event, 15 teachers from schools across the US compete for $100,000 and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

This year’s Teachers Tournament was taped back in February, weeks before the coronavirus pandemic closed schools and moved classroom learning onto Zoom. In light of the pandemic, this year’s competition has taken on a new significance.

In the lead-up to the premiere, “Jeopardy!” followed up with the teachers who competed on the show to recognize their important work with the hashtag #AppreciateTeachers.

caption “Jeopardy!” followed up with the teachers who competed in the tournament, which was filmed back in February. source Jeopardy!/YouTube

“You have to throw out the playbook when you have to shift to an online method of teaching,” said Sam Matson, a high school English teacher from Cookeville, Tennessee.

“I miss my students. I don’t get to see their faces as much,” said Katie LeBarge, a high school science teacher from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek also praised the contestants’ endeavors.

“That’s why we have the Teacher’s Tournament – to honor the men and women who spend so much quality time with us and with our children,” he said in the clip.

The “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament airs May 25 through June 5 on CBS. You can watch the full promotional video below.