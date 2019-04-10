The record-setting ‘Jeopardy!’ winner says reading children’s books helped him win

caption James Holzhauer. source Sony Pictures Television

On Tuesday night, James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, Nevada, broke the record for the largest cash prize taken home in a single “Jeopardy!” game.

Holzhauer, 34, took home $110,914, surpassing the previous record of $77,000, which was set in 2010.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Holzhauer revealed just how he did it.

Holzhauer said he studied for the game show by reading children’s books.

Sometimes inspiration strikes where you least expect it. And for the record-setting “Jeopardy!” winner James Holzhauer, professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, Nevada, that was while hanging at the library.

On Tuesday night, Holzhauer, 34, broke the record for the largest cash prize taken home in a single game. The man’s winnings totaled $110,914, surpassing the previous record of $77,000 set by Roger Craig in 2010.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Holzhauer said a big part of his preparations for the game show involved reading children’s books.

“They are chock-full of infographics, pictures and all kinds of stuff to keep the reader engaged,” he told the newspaper. “I couldn’t make it through a chapter of an actual Dickens novel without falling asleep.”

Holzhauer told the paper he’s been preparing to go on the program for his whole life – he grew up watching it on TV on school nights. Plus, he has a special, sentimental tie to the show.

“I promised my dear Granny that I would appear on ‘Jeopardy’ one day, and I never take promises lightly,” he explained. “So here we are.”

And while children’s books are his secret weapon, Holzhauer has done lots to train. He’s spent hours rewatching old episodes, competed on quiz teams previously, and just has a good memory for facts, he told The Post.

As the newspaper noted, his career as a sports gambler gives him a pretty big leg up.

“I think it was a huge advantage that I don’t blink at gambling large amounts of money when I think I have a big edge,” he said. “I approach both sports betting and ‘Jeopardy!’ with the same attitude: What can I do differently than the average person to give myself an edge?”

So far, Holzhauer has appeared on the program four times, winning $244,365. He will face two new opponents on Wednesday.