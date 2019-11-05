A college awarded a marching band scholarship to a 5-year-old viral drumming prodigy

- source
- WAFB9
- Meet Jeremiah Travis, the 5-year-old marching band drummer turned internet sensation.
- Travis made headlines last week after a video surfaced showing the drummer playing along with a high school marching band without missing a beat.
- Travis plays drums and performs in the high school marching band for St. Helena College in Greensburg, Louisiana. He’s the youngest performer on the team. Most of the other kids are at least 10 years older than him.
- Travis’s mother told WAFB 9 that she remembers her son banging on whatever he could since he was 10 months old. When he was around two years old, Travis’s 10th-grade cousin taught him how to play on a drum set.
- At just five-years-old, Travis hasn’t even completed kindergarten yet, but he plays as a full-time member of the St. Helena College marching band. According to the band’s director, Chesteron Frye, Travis is already one of the best performers.
- About a week after videos of Travis performing went viral, Frye, who is also the student director at Alcorn State University, announced to WAFB 9 that the college would award Travis with a scholarship.
- Frye did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment about how much the scholarship is worth, or when it would go into effect, given Travis’ age.
- Here’s a video of Travis in action during a St. Helena College game.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.