Jeremy Corbyn says a second EU referendum could be ‘an option for the future’ but does not know how he’d vote

Jeremy Corbyn has said that a second referendum on a final Brexit deal and Britain’s relationship with the European Union (EU) is “an option for the future,” but conceded that he does not know how he would vote on such an issue.

The Labour leader had previously said in an interview with Der Spiegel earlier in the month that one referendum had already taken place, Article 50 – the process of withdrawing from the EU – had been triggered, and that Brexit could not be stopped.

But he may have softened his stance since then as he could not rule out a second vote during an appearance on the Sky News programme “Ridge on Sunday.”

He said: “I think it’s an option for the future, but not an option for today. Because if you have a referendum tomorrow, what is the question going to be on.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says a second referendum is "an option for the future but not an option for today"

On what the question should be, and whether “remain [in the European Union]” should be on the ballot paper, Corbyn said: “Tests against the government have to be put now. The government must go back to negotiate and see what it comes back with and and parliament must look at that at the time.”

On the same programme, Corbyn said he did not think a second referendum is “an option we’re going to get given.”

But if one were to materialise, he admitted he does not know how he would vote on the issue.

Corbyn said he voted “reform and remain” when the original Brexit referendum took place in June, 2016. But on how he’d vote if a second vote took place, he said: “I don’t know. It depends on the options at the time.”