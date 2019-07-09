Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will campaign to remain in the EU in a second referendum to prevent a no-deal Brexit

caption Jeremy Corbyn source Reuters

Jeremy Corbyn backs a second referendum on Brexit in which the Labour party would campaign for Remain.

The Labour leader says the party would back a referendum to prevent a no-deal Brexit or a Conservative-negotiated deal.

It follows an agreement between union leaders on Monday backing a new vote.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

The Labour party will campaign to remain in the EU in order to prevent a no-deal Brexit, or leaving the EU under a Conservative-negotiated deal, Jeremy Corbyn announced on Tuesday.

The Labour leader said that his Shadow Cabinet had agreed that a second referendum was now needed, after the collapse of talks with the Conservative-led government earlier this year.

“Whoever becomes the new Prime Minister should have the confidence to put their deal, or No Deal, back to the people in a public vote,” Corbyn said in an email to his party members.

“In those circumstances, I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for Remain against either No Deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs.”

Under Labour’s new policy, the party will back remaining in the EU under all circumstances apart from the scenario in which Labour forms a government.

Under that scenario, the party would decide at the time whether to back remaining in the EU, depending on the terms of any Brexit deal it is able to negotiate with the EU.

Corbyn said the shift in his party’s position became necessary after the collapse of talks with Theresa May earlier this year.

“Labour set out a compromise plan to try to bring the country together based around a customs union, a strong single market relationship and protection of environmental regulations and rights at work,” Corbyn wrote to members.

“We continue to believe this is a sensible alternative that could bring the country together.

“But the Prime Minister refused to compromise.”

Second referendum campaigners welcomed the announcement, but urged him to go further and back remaining in the EU under all circumstances.

“This is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, but Labour can’t believe that both their own deal and remaining are best for Britain,” Best for Britain CEO Naomi Smith said.

“It’s decision time for the Labour leadership. If they don’t settle on campaigning to stop Brexit then they will be letting down the vast majority of their membership, voters and the country.”