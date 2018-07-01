Jeremy Corbyn says medical use of cannabis is good, criminalising sex workers is bad, and that the great Brazil football teams of the past played like poetry in motion

caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. source Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn discussed sex, drugs, and the World Cup during an interview with Sky News on Sunday.

Corbyn believes medical use of cannabis is good, criminalising sex workers is bad, and that the great Brazil national football teams of yesteryear played like “poetry” in motion.

The Labour leader discussed all things sex, drugs, and World Cup goals with Sophy Ridge on Sky News program Ridge on Sunday, beginning with the status of cannabis as a Class B drug.

Social issues have been a hot topic of late, particularly as a report last month claimed that a legal cannabis market in the UK could offset the entire NHS budget.

And so it is unsurprising that Corbyn was asked about cannabis. Corbyn told Ridge that he does not “take any drugs at all” and that it is important to “look at health concerns of any drug that people take” because “no drug is without consequences when people take it.”

However, “medical use of cannabis is good,” Corbyn said. “Cannabis oil used is clearly beneficial to people and that should be decriminalised and made readily available as quickly as possible.”

Sex industry workers should not be criminalised

Corbyn also feels that workers exploited in the sex industry are not criminals, but victims.

“I don’t think people that are, mainly women, working in sex industry should be criminalised from working in it,” he said. “Those benefitting should be the ones we go after.”

He added that women who are criminalised from exploitative work in prostitution are “not criminals… they’re victims” and that he looks at “the Nordic model” which “puts blame on those promoting it, rather than those working in it.”

Brazilian football is like poetry

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup now in its knockout stages, with Portugal, Argentina, and Germany casualties of tournament not void of drama, Corbyn was asked about football, the World Cup in general, and if coverage of the England national team has gone overboard at home.

“I enjoy football, enjoy watching Arsenal, and young people’s football in my own area,” he said. “My family are involved in football. The World Cup is a great time for us all [but] coverage tends to go overboard. It is a game, it is football, it is sport – and be passionate about it.

“I think we should do our best, support our team, and hope they go as far as they can but above all, enjoy the football.”

He then reflected on the great Pelé-led Brazil teams of the late 1950s, 1960s, and 1970.

“I’m old enough to remember the World Cup in 1966 and the Brazilian teams who won successive World Cups [1958 and 1962].

“You can’t help but be mesmerised by the intricate passing. It was poetry. Read Albert Camus – on football! He’s your man! The psychology of sport, people, and culture, is something I find very interesting.”