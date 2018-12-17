Jeremy Corbyn is calling a vote of no-confidence in Theresa May

source Getty

Jeremy Corbyn has called a vote of no-confidence in Theresa May for Tuesday.

The vote comes after the Prime Minister delayed Parliament’s meaningful vote for her Brexit deal.

May said it would be rescheduled for the week of January 14, but Corbyn says it’s not soon enough.

Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a vote of no-confidence in Theresa May, after the beleaguered Prime Minister announced that Parliament would hold a vote on her Brexit deal on the week of January 14.

The Labour leader had threatened to call the vote unless May announced a new date for the “meaningful” vote, which has already been postponed once. Labour pushed for the vote to take place Tuesday – but the government has reportedly refused to grant time for a debate, leaving its future in question.

The non-binding no confidence motion is targeted at May personally, rather than her government, in an attempt to win over Conservative critics of the prime minister.

It is unacceptable for the country to wait another month before Parliament has the chance to vote on Theresa May's botched deal. Therefore I have tabled a motion of no confidence in the PM this evening, so Parliament can take back control. #NoConfidence pic.twitter.com/IRXeaScpZm — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 17, 2018

Speaking to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, May confirmed that the Brexit deal will be voted on by MPs in the week of January 14.

“I can confirm that we will return to the meaningful vote debate on the week of 7th January and put it to a vote in the week after,” she said.

She dismissed Corbyn’s push for a new general election, saying “at this critical moment in our national history this House should be thinking not about our parties’ interest but the national interest.”

The Labour leader subsequently said the prime minister had been “dragged kicking and screaming to announce a date for the debate.” He added: “It is disgraceful that a month has been wasted. We were due to vote on 11 December and there can be no further attempts to dodge accountability to Parliament.”

A spokesman for the prime minister insisted that Theresa May had already planned to announce the timing for the Brexit vote before Jeremy Corbyn threatened to call a no-confidence vote.

May last week survived a no-confidence vote launched by Conservative MPs, with 117 voting for her to stand down as leader, as opposed to 200 saying she should stay.

The opposition no-confidence motion would have been non-binding but will add to growing pressure on May to stand down.

Corbyn has been under pressure from Labour MPs and other opposition parties to call a vote of no-confidence in the government. Pro-European MPs in Corbyn’s party have been urging Corbyn to attempt to trigger a no-confidence vote in the government as a pretext to moving on to backing a second Brexit referendum.

The Labour party is committed to seeking a general election if May’s Brexit deal fails in the Commons. If this attempt fails Labour has also committed to leaving “all options on the table” including pushing for a so-called “People’s Vote” on Brexit.