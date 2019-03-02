Hornets player hits last-second heave from beyond half-court in craziest game-winner of the NBA season

source FOX Sports Southeast/NBA

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors, 115-114, on Sunday, thanks to an incredible game-winning shot from guard Jeremy Lamb.

Lamb lost the ball on an inbounds pass with 3 seconds remaining, and gathered it in the back-court. He chucked up a Hail Mary that went in as time expired.

The Hornets are two games out of a playoff spot, but Lamb’s miracle kept them in the hunt.

The Charlotte Hornets kept their season alive on Sunday thanks to the wildest shot of the NBA season.

Trailing the Toronto Raptors, 114-112 with 3 seconds left, the Hornets inbounded the ball to Lamb near half-court. Lamb bobbled the pass, however, and the ball spilled into the back-court with time ticking down.

Lamb gathered it from beyond half-court and chucked up a shot with just .8 seconds remaining. Amazingly, he knocked it down to give the Hornets the win.

What a shot.

The Hornets are 34-39, two games back of the Miami Heat for the final playoff spot. Lamb’s shot was huge in keeping their playoff chances alive.

The Hornets still own a 14% chance of making the playoffs, according to 538. With nine games left, six of them coming against teams above them in the standings, they’ll need a little more of Lamb’s magic.