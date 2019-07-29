Jeremy Lin broke down in tears and said it feels like the NBA has ‘kind of given up’ on him while going unsigned in free agency

caption Jeremy Lin is still a free agent. source Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin remains an unsigned free agent.

Speaking at an event in Taiwan, Lin became emotional, saying he felt as if he had hit “rock bottom” and the NBA had “kind of given up” on him.

Lin said that he didn’t feel as if he earned his championship with the Toronto Raptors last year because of his limited role and that he was unsure whether he has an NBA future.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jeremy Lin became emotional while discussing his free-agency experience at an event in Taiwan.

Lin became an unrestricted free agent this summer after winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors. After a flurry of action in the NBA, Lin remains unsigned as August approaches.

“Free agency has been tough, because I feel like in some ways the NBA has kind of given up on me,” Lin said on the Taiwanese Christian TV network Good TV.

Lin described his free-agency experience as “rock bottom.”

“In English, there’s a saying, and it says, ‘Once you’ve hit rock bottom, the only way is up,'” Lin said, holding back tears. “But rock bottom just seems to keep getting more and more rock bottom for me.”

Lin’s NBA career has been a whirlwind, as he’s played on nine teams in nine years. After his breakout “Linsanity” season with the New York Knicks in 2012, Lin signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Houston Rockets. After two years with the Rockets, Lin played on the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets for one season apiece.

In 2016, he signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets. He was traded from the Nets to the Atlanta Hawks last season, and midway through the 2018-19 season he accepted a buyout with the Hawks and joined the Raptors.

Though Lin was expected to play a role as a veteran guard off the bench for the Raptors, he struggled with shooting and played limited minutes. During the Raptors’ postseason run, Lin played just 27 minutes.

Read more: The Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship, and people can’t stop celebrating a player who barely stepped on the court

At the event, Lin said he was dreading his trip to Asia because he knew he would have to put on a happy face while discussing the championship and free agency, neither of which was an entirely positive experience for him.

“After the season, I had to get ready for this Asia trip, and it was the last thing I wanted to do,” Lin said. “Because I knew for six weeks I would have to just put on a smile. I would have to talk about a championship that I don’t feel like I really earned. I’d have to talk about a future that I don’t know if I want to have. And honestly, it’s just embarrassing, and it’s tough.”

After Lin’s comments surfaced, Hawks point guard Trae Young offered words of encouragement.

Me having @JLin7 as one of my Vets, I’ll tell you I’ll ALWAYS be a fan of him!! Dude can HOOOOP, But is never selfish, it’s always about others and the Team First… The real ones know Bro!! I’ll always have your back… You not done yet???? #LINSANITY https://t.co/F07NAnuXIt — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) July 28, 2019

It’s unclear whether there is much of a market for Lin, though there are several other NBA players who have not yet signed with teams. Lin could be a late veteran addition for a team.

According to a report in Sportando, Lin is also a top target for the Russian team CSKA Moscow, and he could have other suitors if he chooses to play overseas.

Watch Lin’s comments, beginning around 10:28: