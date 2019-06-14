The Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship and people can’t stop celebrating a player that barely stepped on the court

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night to win their first NBA championship in franchise history.

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night to win their first NBA championship in franchise history.

While Kawhi Leonard was named NBA Finals MVP in a near-unanimous vote, on Twitter, fans instead celebrated a player that barely took the court for the Raptors this postseason – Jeremy Lin.

After going undrafted in 2010, Lin briefly became an NBA sensation in 2012, when he became the unlikely hero of the New York Knicks and introduced the world to “Linsanity.”

Since then, Lin has stayed in the league as a journeyman, spending time with the Rockets, Lakers, Hornets, Nets, and Hawks, before joining the Raptors bench in February 2019.

Lin played just 27 minutes this postseason for the Raptors, but when the final buzzer sounded on Thursday night, he became a champion. On Twitter, fans celebrated his success with praise, love, and some jokes at the expense of other players around the league.

Some said he'd never win a title.

Some said he was washed up.

But he kept grinding.

He kept going. Now, Jeremy Lin is an NBA Champion. pic.twitter.com/eP2F0J6Wt5 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 14, 2019

INCASE YALL NEEDED PROOF pic.twitter.com/CGUI8qwxuA — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) June 14, 2019

Jeremy Lin won a NBA championship and that’s all I care about right now ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/L9v24rtizc — j. (@ilyunclout) June 14, 2019

Jeremy Lin got a ring before all of these guys pic.twitter.com/eeOmivO5Pz — Griffin Lafayette (@LafayetteGriff) June 14, 2019

The real winner of the nba finals has to be jeremy lin. Man got paid 700k to sit court side and watch the nba finals???????? #RaptorsvsWarriors pic.twitter.com/6Yojz07u55 — Gurjant Singh (@Kawhi_Szn) June 14, 2019

All I’m saying is the Raptors didn’t win a championship until Jeremy Lin was on the team — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) June 14, 2019

Jeremy Lin won a ring before Carmelo Anthony

James harden

Chris Paul

???????????? pic.twitter.com/7LIHdPcilJ — Curry with the brick???? (@KazxKage) June 14, 2019

Someone already updated Jeremy Lin's wikipedia page. pic.twitter.com/cEPYpdelnf — Big Enos Burdette (@therealbaber) June 14, 2019

After the win, Lin also posted to Twitter celebrating the moment:

God is perfectly the same through the highs and the lows. Anyone who knows me knows Ive believed this through all the down times, and Hes just as good at the mountaintop rn! ???????????????????????? #ALLglorytoGod #NBAchamps — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) June 14, 2019

